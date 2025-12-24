The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah's avatar
Hannah
2h

I think it’s the glyphosate. For me this is a big trigger, would also explain the studies results, as oats and other grains are also high.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Forever London's Mom ❤️'s avatar
Forever London's Mom ❤️
2h

I believe MTHFR plays a huge roll in this as well... From folic-acid building up in the system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture