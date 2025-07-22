This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Hunter Biden did a positively bizarre interview that was released Monday and is causing quite a stir in the world of politics and media.

During the segment, the troubled son of former President Joe Biden lashed out at Trump for deporting illegal aliens, claimed his father was on Ambien during his disastrous 2024 debate, and seemed to lose his mind going off on George Clooney and other influential Democrats.

That wasn’t even all of the craziness in the interview, but you get the idea.

This left many people wondering what the point was behind all of this. Why would Hunter Biden do such a crazy sit-down with a journalist? What’s the endgame?

Here are five possible reasons behind the interview:

1. Hunter is planning to run for office.

It’s entirely possible that Hunter Biden is planning to run for some type of political office. What does he have left to capitalize on other than his last name? He wouldn’t win a presidential run, but what about a state level office in Delaware? He might actually have a shot at such a goal.

2. Hunter is putting himself out there to make Democrats pay him to go away.

This is entirely possible. No one is lining up to buy Hunter Biden’s paintings now that his family has no more influence to sell. Democrats do not want to see him doing these types of interviews because it reminds everyone of Joe Biden, who they would rather forget at this point. This might be Hunter’s way of making the party cough up some cash just to keep him out of the spotlight.

3. Hunter wants a job in media.

Was this Hunter Biden’s way of showing the producers at MSNBC that he can be as completely crazy as the rest of their on-air hosts? Does he want to be a highly paid contributor at CNN? It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

4. Hunter wants his own reality TV show.

This would make perfect sense. Can’t you imagine a format where a camera just follows Hunter Biden around the country to various seedy locations where he gets wasted and does crazy things with D-list celebrities, consuming crazy amounts of drugs and alcohol along the way? People might actually tune in to watch that show.

5. Hunter Biden is just crazy.

This is the most likely reason. It’s absolutely possible that there was no endgame at all and that Hunter just did this crazy interview because his mind has been fried by years of drug abuse.

Whatever the reason, odds are that Hunter will not be giving a primetime speech at the next Democrat National Convention. The man is a loose cannon and seems utterly off balance.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

