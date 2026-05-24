This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Another day, another horror as unchecked migration turns Scottish streets into no-go zones for families.

An asylum seeker in Glasgow was allegedly caught using balloons, yes balloons, that he had stolen from a house to ‘pleasure himself’ in a public car park area near residential flats while kids were playing nearby.

Shocking footage captured the disturbing confrontation, sparking outrage among locals who say such events are becoming far too common under current migration policies.

In the shaky handheld video, a young boy films himself pursuing the man on foot through the car park. He directly accuses him of inappropriate sexual behaviour involving balloons while families were nearby.

The boy explains that the man had also put tape over peep holes on doors to prevent people looking through from their homes to see what he was doing.

Referring to the guy as a “fucking beast,” the boy claims “he was in my flat me and my dad chased him out.”

The boy then says the man was trying to “Rub himself off all over my mum’s business work,” referring to the balloons that the man apparently stole from the house.

“We were chasing after him and I’ve just caught up to him,” the boy explains to another neighbour.

Locals are also saying he was carrying scissors and ran towards a park with other children in.

This raw citizen footage underscores the frustration of residents forced to handle threats themselves due to inadequate oversight of asylum accommodations.

These are not isolated events. Just yesterday, an Afghan migrant identified as Milad Panjshiri went on a knife rampage inside a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford. He stormed through the aisles, smashing wine bottles, stabbing merchandise, and waving the blade at staff. During the attack, he was heard shouting: “I’m mad with King Charles.”

Scotland faces particularly acute problems. Police Scotland has actively hidden the true scale of crimes at asylum hotels, citing fears of “violent backlash” and “heightening community tensions.” This lack of transparency only deepens distrust.

In Edinburgh, a migrant stabbing spree recently hospitalized two people. City leaders responded by hailing “diversity” rather than adequately addressing the violence.

Glasgow reports a third of schoolchildren don’t speak English as a first language, straining resources and signaling rapid demographic change.

Broader patterns emerge from asylum accommodations across the UK. Reports document hundreds of charges involving rape, sexual assault, violence, and more at just a fraction of hotels. Authorities’ reluctance to release full data suggests they know the scale would shock the public.

Families in Britain live with the daily reality of these incidents. Multiples occur every week, often involving individuals from unstable regions with integration failures or mental health claims used as mitigation in court. British girls and women face heightened risks, as documented in multiple cases where newcomers prey on locals.

The pattern repeats: arrival, benefits, accommodation, then crime or disorder. Courts issue short sentences. Deportation attempts stall amid human rights claims. Taxpayers fund it all while politicians lecture about “diversity” being a strength.

This isn’t compassion. It’s negligence that endangers the vulnerable. Locals chasing down threats in their own neighborhoods shouldn’t be necessary in a functioning society. Yet here we are, with citizens stepping up where the state fails.

Scotland’s situation mirrors wider UK failures. Hordes of mentally unstable individuals roam streets as authorities downplay or conceal the fallout. The public sees through the spin. Demands grow louder for real border control, swift removals, and an end to the hotel and HMO pipelines turning quiet areas into flashpoints.

Britain’s communities have had enough of importing problems under the guise of sanctuary. Protecting kids, women, and social cohesion requires honest action — not more cover-ups or virtue signals. The alternative is endless stories like these, until the breaking point arrives.

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