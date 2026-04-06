The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

There’s a term in medicine that most doctors can’t even tell you what it means.

But it’s one of the most essential things your body needs to maintain a healthy heart.

Inside your body, there is an invisible force that keeps your blood from turning into sludge.

That force is known as “zeta potential.”

We’re taught circulation is simple: the heart pumps, and blood moves.

But when you zoom in, something else is quietly doing the heavy lifting.

Most people don’t put too much weight into water. It’s a constant in our lives, so we don’t give it much extra thought.

It’s just something you drink to stay hydrated, use to clean your laundry, swim in in the summer.

But inside your body, water is doing something far more powerful—helping organize structure, store energy, and even drive movement at a microscopic level that modern biology still struggles to fully explain.

That’s big.

We’re taught water exists in three states—solid, liquid, and gas—but researchers have repeatedly observed a fourth phase.

This phase behaves nothing like a typical liquid.

It forms structured, gel-like layers along surfaces throughout the body.

That sounds pretty cool. Let’s dig a little deeper.

This “fourth phase,” often called liquid crystalline or exclusion zone water, forms along cell membranes, blood vessels, and connective tissue, creating an organized structure instead of the random motion we’re taught in basic chemistry.

And that structure changes everything.

Water in this phase carries a negative charge, while the surrounding fluid carries a positive charge—creating a separation that effectively turns water into a biological battery capable of storing and releasing energy.

Researchers found this phase doesn’t just form loosely—it assembles into structured layers, almost like stacked sheets, behaving more like gelatin or egg white than free-flowing liquid.

This isn’t theoretical.

Researchers have measured this charge separation directly, observed pH differences between zones, and even demonstrated that this structured water can power small systems.

It behaves more like an energy system than a passive fluid—or the water you’re used to.

And this structured water isn’t just moving things—it’s also holding things together, creating protective layers inside blood vessels and joints, and allowing tissues to glide instead of breaking down over time.

Even more interesting, this system absorbs ambient energy—especially infrared light—and converts it into motion.

As this structured water forms, it pushes positively charged protons outward, creating a gradient that helps drive fluid forward through these tiny channels.

That means our bodies are constantly harvesting environmental energy and using it to support internal processes.

Woah!

What if the heart isn’t doing all the work?

There’s growing evidence that part of your circulation may be driven by something much smaller—and far more overlooked.

A Midwestern Doctor has all the details in this full report.

Healthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common “inexplicable” diseases.

Take circulation.

We’re taught the heart works hard to pump blood throughout the entire body.

But when you zoom in to the smallest vessels, the physics doesn’t fully add up.

Why? Because the pressure generated by the heart drops dramatically at the capillary level.

Capillaries are so small that red blood cells often have to deform just to pass through them!

That requires force—yet in many cases, that force just doesn’t appear sufficient based on pressure (from the heart) alone.

So if it’s not the heart, what else is happening?

Researchers have made a surprising observation.

Fluid can move through narrow biological channels without any external pressure gradient.

That means movement of blood can occur even when there is no pump actively pushing it forward.

Instead, flow can emerge spontaneously when water forms structured layers along the walls of these channels.

That effectively creates a self-driven system that converts stored energy into movement.

That’s amazing!

In fact, fluid movement has been observed in developing embryos before the heart even forms, and in some cases after the heart stops—suggesting another driver of circulation is at work.

Even more compelling, when infrared energy is increased, the flow speeds up—sometimes dramatically.

This suggests that this system is converting environmental energy into kinetic energy within the body!

This would explain why fluid movement has been observed even in cases where the heart is not actively pumping.

There must be an additional mechanism of circulation that operates alongside the cardiovascular system.

Now here’s where this incredible revelation gets a little uncomfortable.

If circulation depends on electrical charge and structured water, what happens when that system breaks down?

A Midwestern Doctor has the answers.

Healthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common “inexplicable” diseases.

Inside the body, fluids don’t just move—they must also remain evenly dispersed.

Blood cells, proteins, and particles rely on subtle electrical forces to stay separated. This allows them to flow smoothly through even the smallest vessels.

That separation is governed by something called zeta potential.

Zeta potential is the electrical charge that keeps particles from sticking together and allows blood to remain fluid instead of clumping.

When it is strong, everything flows efficiently.

But when it weakens, particles begin to aggregate, creating thicker, “sludged” blood that struggles to move through narrow vessels and deliver oxygen effectively.

I wonder how many of us have less than ideal zeta potential?

This shift in flow has been linked to impaired microcirculation, which can show up in many different ways.

Examples include poor wound healing, migraines, cardiovascular strain, and other conditions that often appear unrelated—but may share the same underlying problem.

Many of these are things we’ve all experienced on occasion—or even chronically.

Some researchers argue that what we label as “high blood pressure” may not be the root issue at all—but rather a downstream effect of impaired flow forcing the body to compensate.

In that model, the problem isn’t just pressure, it’s that the blood itself isn’t moving the way it’s supposed to.

But have you ever been told to improve your zeta potential during a doctor visit?

Here’s the question almost nobody asks: What in modern life might be interfering with this system?

Because if water structure and charge are essential to flow, it’s important to under what may disrupt this vital system.

Healthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common “inexplicable” diseases.

There is growing interest in how positively charged substances, environmental exposures, and even electromagnetic fields may influence structured water and zeta potential, potentially promoting clumping and reducing flow in sensitive individuals.

Some observations suggest these disruptions can happen quickly.

Some research suggests EMFs may reduce structured water and promote blood cell clumping within minutes, potentially disrupting flow.

Blood cells begin to aggregate, flow slows in real time, and symptoms appear before anything medicine typically measures shows up on standard tests, which may explain why so many conditions feel real but are hard to measure.

Part of the reason this isn’t widely discussed is simple—these mechanisms don’t fit neatly into existing models.

Science tends to move slower when the possible answers challenge what we think we already understand.

Which leads to a deeper realization.

If water is responsible for structure, energy, and circulation at the most fundamental level, then many “mysterious” conditions may not be random at all.

Instead, they may be the result of losing the body’s ability to keep everything moving.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Healthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common “inexplicable” diseases.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Statins, Cholesterol, and The Real Cause of Heart Disease

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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