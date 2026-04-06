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s r's avatar
s r
4m

Absolutely 💯 it does. You need proper mineralization in your water otherwise the charge in the water as like electrolyte in a battery is off.

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
4m

I have been reading about structured water on various substacks and it seems to make sense. But has anyone mentioned, other than buying some sort of special structured water, what good well water does? Our well is 800 feet deep going through a number of limestone caves and the water has always tasted so wonderful. I guess I'm hoping that our well water is already structured but I haven't seen anyone deal with that!

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