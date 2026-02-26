This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal just keeps expanding and evolving. Recent document dumps have reignited wild theories that the convicted sex trafficker didn’t kill himself—or perhaps didn’t die at all.

With rampant speculation that both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were intelligence assets, controlled by a “supra government” above elected officials, many are arguing nothing in their case is beyond the realms of possibility.

As we previously highlighted, Epstein has an extensive gaming history, where his “littlestjeff1” Fortnite username sparked claims of post-death logins from Israel, amplifying the alive-and-kicking narrative.

As we reported, Epic Games debunked the original account as a hoax rename, but the gaming angle persists as a gateway for deeper conspiracies.

Ben Swann highlighted this in a recent X video, diving into “a shocking theory based on Fortnite activity linked to him.”

Replies to Swann’s post went further, with one user asserting, “Yes of course. He’s still alive and chillin under 24/7 armed protection. Ghislaine was also swapped out and walking free.”

Another pointed to autopsy red flags: “Autopsy listed an enlarged prostate- his was previously removed. Photo of his dead body at the prison shows a different ear from all other photos – the ear shape is like a fingerprint, completely unique to each individual.”

This echoes the fake body theory that’s gained traction, based on reports that prison personnel used a fake corpse to distract the media while they snuck out the back with Epstein’s real body. For what reason no one can fathom, it’s just another bizarre piece of the puzzle.

Photos of Epstein’s corpse from the prison have long been scrutinized for mismatches, like ear shapes and other features, suggesting a stand-in was used to stage the scene.

Combined with missing surveillance footage and guard inconsistencies, it’s fodder for those convinced the official suicide story is a cover-up orchestrated by intelligence networks.

Joe Rogan and Matt McCusker dissected the murkiness, with Rogan noting, “There are just people who do things in this world on behalf of uber-billionaires that we’re just never going to know what’s going on.”

The officer who found Epstein’s body later faced falsified records charges that were dropped, adding to the suspicion.

Jimmy Dore took it up a notch on The Mother of All Talk Shows, stating, “It’s very possible that Jeffrey Epstein is alive.” He speculated, “If Epstein’s dead it means he worked for Mossad… If he’s alive it means Mossad worked for him – and he worked for the Rothschilds.”

This also aligns with Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent DOJ transcripts, where she confirmed her father Robert Maxwell was an “intelligence asset.”

The Mossad links raise questions about foreign influence in shielding Epstein’s operation.

Viral ‘sightings’ aren’t helping squash the rumors. One X post circulated videos claiming “this is Epstein, alive and well,” with the user adding, “Many of us never believed the narrative that he offed himself.”

Images of a bearded man purportedly in Israel have spread, but outlets like France 24 and Mythdetector are adamant they’re AI-generated fakes fueling disinformation.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces similar scrutiny. X users are questioning if she’s even in prison.

Prison footage from the latest Epstein files shows a woman in orange, but skeptics highlight mismatched features like nose shape and eyes. As we reported, Maxwell’s lawyer revealed she discussed “100 different people” in her DOJ interview, hinting at a vast network.

Her appeal over Epstein’s non-prosecution deal could one day see her walk free. Or maybe she already has?

Tucker Carlson nailed it in his expose on the “supra government” shielding elites, as we detailed: “It’s clearly an informal governance body over what the rest of us consider the authorities.”

With no real arrests despite decades of evidence, performative justice seems the norm.

Epstein and Maxwell are most likely dead and imprisoned, respectively. But given the deep state’s track record—sweetheart deals, vanished tapes, and elite impunity—it wouldn’t shock if they surfaced sipping cocktails under protection.

The elites involved continue to evade accountability while the public chases ghosts. Until the full client list drops, these theories won’t die, and neither will demands for truth.

