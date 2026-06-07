The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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TomL's avatar
TomL
9h

Thoughtful readings of the Bible on a daily basis help build good character if we are influenced by what we read. If we don't follow the good things we read we can become hypocritical or calloused. I struggle with that. "16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:" https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Timothy%203&version=KJV

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Kris NotTelling's avatar
Kris NotTelling
8h

I was with you until the bitcoin part. Maybe I don't understand crypto, but it's like the stock market. It's gambling. You shouldn't need to be paid to read the Bible. I feel like that's not doing it for the right reasons.

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