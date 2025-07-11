The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If vaccines are so safe, prove it.

There has never been a single randomized trial comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids.

Agencies have the funding and the tech, yet refuse.

So what happens when you compare vax vs. unvax?

They don’t want you to see this data.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the

below.

Before we get to the data, let’s take a look at the history we were never taught about vaccines.

It started with smallpox.

The vaccine hit the market in 1798 and often CAUSED outbreaks instead of stopping them.

Doctors also saw strange, debilitating injuries they’d never encountered before.

Instead of admitting something was wrong, the medical establishment doubled down. And governments around the world mandated the vaccine.

After taking a deep look at all of the evidence,

believes the smallpox vaccine literally

and ushered in the era of chronic illness.

.

By the late 1800s and early 1900s, other vaccines were rushed out—rabies, typhoid, diphtheria—along with horse-derived antiserums.

At the time, quality control was nonexistent. You can guess how that went…

“Hot lots” killed or crippled whole groups of people.

Doctors documented new conditions—especially brain inflammation (encephalitis)—and they even warned about it in medical journals.

In the 1940s–50s, the first pertussis vaccine hit the market.

It was excellent at causing brain inflammation in children.

The effects were undeniable. Entire generations born after the mass adoption of the DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) vaccine were changed.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, multiple poorly produced experimental vaccines were rushed out to address non-existent “emergencies.”

The public was treated like lab rats and the government repeatedly ignored warnings from their own scientists.

Back then, the press still had the guts to report the truth. Along with the public, they demanded answers. Lawsuits piled up.

It was a national scandal.

So the government was forced to compensate the victims—a rare moment of accountability in vaccine history.

By the 1980s, the lawsuits over brain damage and sudden infant deaths from the DPT were piling up.

So in 1986, Congress gave vaccine makers immunity from liability.

Everything changed after the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

They said it was to ensure a stable supply of needed vaccines. But what it really meant was no more lawsuits and no more accountability.

The result? A gold rush. The childhood vaccine schedule exploded, right alongside rising rates of chronic illness.

In 1990, the military gave an experimental anthrax vaccine to troops headed for Iraq.

While anthrax was ultimately never used, more than 100,000 servicemen ended up injured.

They called it Gulf War Syndrome—a name which leads one to believe he had something to do with geography or the war itself, not a vaccine.

Despite this, the Department of Defense mandated it.

In 2010, Merck sold Gardasil with a fear campaign, which remains extremely controversial to this day.

A clever marketing campaign tricked women into believing they were all at risk of dying from cervical cancer (even though only 1 in ~38,000 American women dies from it each year).

The vaccine caused an extraordinarily high rate of autoimmune disorders.

But the CDC and FDA shielded it and still push the vaccine on children—even boys—today.

As I’m sure you’re very aware, 2021 brought COVID shots.

All the same mistakes. Rushed. Mandated. Injury signals buried. Real lives destroyed.

And hardly anyone remembers that it’s not the first time.

History didn’t just rhyme—it literally copied itself.

This isn’t just vaccine history—it’s a blueprint for how this keeps happening. We have to break the cycle.

For more details and links to deep dives on each of these vaccine disasters, check out

's full article.

According to brave doctors like

,

Autoimmune disorders. Neurodevelopmental issues. A massive, silent epidemic.

No one has ever run a randomized trial comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids.

Let that sink in.

Agencies that insist vaccines are safe won’t release their data.

Case reports show vaccines cause brain inflammation.

Retrospective studies show higher rates of chronic disease in vaccinated groups.

More shots = higher risk.

Pediatric practices with low vaccination rates see healthier kids.

Thousands upon thousands of real reports from real parents say that their kids changed within days of being vaccinated—sometimes within minutes.

But you’ll never see that on the evening news.

Researchers are blocked from studying unvaccinated children.

They’ve hid the data away under lock and key.

Because they claim it’s “unethical” to study unvaccinated children.

lol.

Real doctors have been trying to speak up.

Paul Thomas MD ran a pediatric practice in Oregon.

He compared outcomes for 2,763 vaccinated kids and 561 unvaccinated kids born into his practice.

Unvaccinated kids had dramatically fewer visits for asthma, speech delays, behavioral issues, autism, and more.

He published the data and has since lost his medical license.

Other independent surveys showed the same pattern.

Generation Rescue’s 2007 survey of over 17,000 children: vaccinated kids had more neurological and chronic issues.

Homeschool surveys found vaccinated children had higher rates of chronic illness.

The Control Group project surveyed unvaccinated families across the US and showed dramatic differences.

Want to see all the receipts?

The full article is loaded with them.

Click here if you want to read it all for yourself.

When agencies refused to release the data, Steve Kirsch decided to fund the research himself.

His surveys found 8–16% of COVID vaccine recipients suffered significant harm.

And he didn’t stop there.

He ran surveys on childhood vaccines too.

Same story: the more doses, the more chronic illness.

Even independent statisticians confirmed the data.

But the powers that be don’t want you to see it.

The great lengths they go to stop this information from seeing the light of day speaks for itself.

Today, virtually all medical records are digital. Massive amounts of medical data exist in a format that could easily be used to run studies. And it wouldn’t even be expensive.

If vaccines didn’t cause harm, they could prove it.

If vaccines can cause acute encephalitis—recognized even by the Institute of Medicine—what about the more mild injuries?

The things we just accept and never pinpoint the cause. Or the things that take years to develop before we finally acknowledge the symptoms.

What if these subtle brain injuries have reshaped society?

As mass vaccination ramped up in the 1940s and 50s, America saw an explosion of:

ADHD and learning disabilities

Speech delays

Psychiatric disorders

Violent crime

These weren’t isolated tragedies—they changed lives then and have changed generations ever since.

Hardly anyone remains untouched.

In his 1985 book, DPT: A Shot in the Dark, Harris Coulter showed how traits of vaccine-induced brain damage matched the profiles of violent criminals.

Hyperactivity. Impulsivity. Aggression. Sleep disturbances. Seizure disorders.

He even linked the rise in crime and declining SAT scores to vaccination rates.

If this is true, imagine how different the world would be today if it weren’t for mass vaccination. People have been led to believe that society would somehow have been wiped out by what they call preventable disease. But it sounds like the opposite may be true.

What if mass vaccination is slowly wiping us out?

What if vaccines didn’t prevent infectious disease, but rewired who we are, making us less empathetic, more aggressive, and harder to educate?

What if our society today is paying the price in ways most of us refuse to see?

If you’ve ever wondered why so many people seem so disconnected, angry, and hard to reach...

If you’ve watched education decline and crime rise...

Maybe it’s time to ask the questions no one wants us to ask.

This isn’t about being anti-vaccine.

It’s about acknowledging what we’ve ignored for too long…

That real harm exists.

That profit and liability shields hide that harm.

And that if we don’t face it and break the cycle, it will keep happening. Until it breaks us—for good.

