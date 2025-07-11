The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

My man! Here’s a shorter article showing 4 studies comparing unvaccinated to vaccinated kids. Spoiler — vaccinated kids are sicker: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/vaccinated-children-are-sicker-than

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Wise Wolf's avatar
The Wise Wolf
2h

You're absolutely right — back then, the press still had the guts to report the truth and hold power accountable. But here’s the thing: today, that kind of fearless journalism has all but disappeared, and there’s a very real reason for that.

Since the massive wave of deregulation in the 1990s — especially under Clinton’s Telecommunications Act — nearly every major media outlet (television, radio, newspapers, online platforms) has been swallowed up by just a handful of giant corporations.

We’re talking about companies like Comcast-NBCUniversal, Disney-Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, and a few others — maybe six or seven total — that now control the vast majority of what the public sees, hears, and reads.

And here’s the kicker: many of these same conglomerates also own or are financially tied to the pharmaceutical companies, tech giants, and corporate interests they’re supposed to be investigating and holding accountable.

So when it comes to reporting on things like rushed vaccines, harmful drugs, or government overreach, you can bet these media companies aren’t going to bite the hand that feeds them — especially when that hand is attached to billion-dollar advertisers and parent corporations.

Truth doesn’t stand a chance when the people in charge have everything to lose — and nothing to gain — from exposing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture