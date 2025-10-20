Teenage Virginia Roberts was sex trafficked by Epstein to his rich and powerful ‘friends’.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Giuffre did not name her attacker in the book, but she did in many judicial filings.

Ahead of the publication next week, Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir is making headlines as excerpts of the book are being made public.

Besides the first salvo of revelations about disgraced British Prince Andrew, who surrendered his Royal titles including Duke of Yorn, a new explosive revelation sheds light on the Epstein trafficking ring.

Giuffre writes that she was ‘bloodied, beaten and raped’ by a ‘well-known prime minister’ in a series of brutal encounters.

The New York Post reported:

“In her posthumous memoir ‘Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice’, Giuffre recalled begging Epstein to step in after the unnamed politician forced her to beg for her life — but the pedophile coldly told her it was simply part of her job. ‘After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorized I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient’, Giuffre wrote, according to an excerpt shared with The Post.”

When Giuffre asked for help, Epstein made it clear it was ‘part of her job’.

But who did she accuse?

In her book, Giuffre reportedly refers to her alleged rapist simply as the ‘Prime Minister’, saying she was afraid he would ‘seek to hurt her’ if she printed his name.

“In the past, however, she pointed to Israel’s Prime Minister Ehud Barak in court filings as one of the many elites who had raped her, a claim he has repeatedly denied.”

Giuffre wrote about the meeting the vicious man on Little St. James, on the US Virgin Islands, in 2002.

“’He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop. I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow’, Giuffre wrote.

She sought help from Epstein in vain.

“’I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes’,’ she continued.

