Guest post by Andrew Powell

I’m absolutely flabbergasted, and you will be too.

So, before I started writing for the day, I was looking for value in sports bets just to get a few in before the evening grind. One of the ways that I do this is by scrolling down my Twitter timeline, scanning for numbers and seeing if anything pops. From there, I get all scientific with it, but that’s another story for another day.

I want to tell you what I came across while doing this, and it will absolutely blow your mind. (I actually took a break from looking for bets to get right on this, that’s how insane this is)

There is this Twitter account named @NFL_is_scripted, and there’s only 10 tweets that it’s published, with all of them being connected to Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. The Broncos ultimately won this game, 24-10.

@NFL_is_scripted started out their short series of tweets saying that it found evidence that the NFL has “scripts” for their games.

They then proceed to tweet out what will happen in Super Bowl 50, and you can verify it yourself at ESPN, they literally got everything correct. Mind you, it posted this information (Feb. 1—3, 2016) days before SB50, which was held Feb. 7, 2016.

Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal — 1/1.

Malik Jackson scored a touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone — 2/2.

Jonathan Stewart punched in a one-yard touchdown run — 3/3.

Brandon McManus kicked a 33-yard field goal — 4/4.

Brandon McManus kicked a 30-yard field goal — 5/5.

Graham Gano kicked a 39-yard field goal — 6/6.

C.J. Anderson scored a 2-yard touchdown run (Broncos also got a two-point conversion) — 7/7.

@NFL_is_scripted also dished out before the Super Bowl that Denver was going to win (8/8) and by a 24-10 score (9/9).

I don’t even know how to react to this … my mind is completely blown … and quite frankly, I’m starting to think maybe the league is rigged. (And FYI, I couldn’t find any verifiable evidence that any tweets have been deleted. This appears to be a real situation.)

What the hell is going on?

