Guest post by Mariane Angela

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller didn’t hold back on Fox News Monday after Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to ridicule his height.

Ocasio-Cortez urged her supporters during a Sunday livestream to “laugh at” Miller, mocking his height and calling him a “clown” lashing out at others. Instead of taking the bait, Miller used the moment on “The Ingraham Angle” to hammer back, ridiculing Ocasio-Cortez’s intelligence and suggesting her presence is a liability to her own party.

“Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know their eyes don’t work. I mean, she’s just a mess, right? What a train wreck,” Miller told host Laura Ingraham.

Miller said he’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, which is about one foot taller than Ocasio-Cortez suggested.

WATCH:

Miller dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s personal attack with a grin and turned the moment into a broader critique.

“I think the important point is that every time she’s on TV, Republican approval ratings go up. Democrat approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare,” Miller said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s attack on Miller follows a familiar pattern. In September she mocked Charlie Kirk as “uneducated” and “ignorant” just days after his assassination. Ocasio-Cortez was among 58 Democrats who voted against a resolution honoring Kirk as a “courageous American patriot” who “lived out his faith with conviction, courage, and compassion.”

