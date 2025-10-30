Editorial credit: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

In the late 1970s, after ‘global cooling’ armageddon science fell out of fashion, a well-oiled machine comprised of billionaire-funded NGOs, the MSM, Hollywood, woke Wall Street, and a robust fact-checking / censorship cartel - started pushing a cult narrative about the planet’s imminent demise in a hellish inferno of global warming.

They’ve blamed everything from cow farts and Taylor Swift’s private jet to two-stroke chainsaws, petrol-powered cars, and whatever else these climate Marxists wanted banned - and forced people into authoritarian bullshit like ‘electric stoves only’ and ‘15 minute cities’ and ‘eat the bugs,’ etc.

Now, as data centers are coincidentally projected to need record amounts of electricity, Bill Gates has changed his mind about all of that.

And of course the climate cult was one giant grift - or as one former DOGE worker put it, “a heist on the U.S. Treasury“ carried out through propaganda that allowed ‘virtuous’ climate bills to be passed easily.

To see this machine in action, look no further than the number of news articles which warned of a “climate crisis” going back 10 years:

And yet, despite decades of gospel over melting ice caps and doom, Gates simply shreds it and decides it’s ackshually not such a big deal.

To wit, his new forecast is that climate change “won’t lead to humanity’s demise.”

And now, Trump is gloating!

“I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Weird that Gates didn’t come to this conclusion before Big Tech needed tons of energy, fast, which means fossil fuels.

Latest on Gates Foundation:

It’s important to understand that there is a war being waged on the minds of the American people. The last five years of fake climate doom headlines were merely a move to enrich Democrat allies, such as climate NGOs, with taxpayer funds.

Keep in mind, anyone who questioned the climate change narrative was silenced. Very authoritarian by Democrats and their billionaire ‘Kings’ ...

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share