This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Following my talk at the MAHA Institute’s Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury (MEVI) event in Washington, D.C., I joined Alison Steinberg on Lindell TV to discuss some of the most urgent scientific developments in public health.

The MEVI event was a major success, with packed attendance and widespread engagement from policymakers, scientists, and media outlets. The momentum is clearly building as more evidence continues to surface about the real-world consequences of mass vaccination policies:

THE PUBLIC IS WAKING UP

A recent Rasmussen survey found that 56% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused large numbers of deaths.

The narrative is collapsing because the scientific evidence keeps growing. Every week, new studies emerge documenting vaccine-associated injuries, horrendous biological effects, and troubling epidemiologic signals.

What began as quiet concerns among physicians, researchers, and injured patients has now spread into mainstream awareness.

The public is waking up — and it cannot be stopped.

STUDY FINDS 37% OF PLACENTAS FROM COVID VACCINATED MOTHERS CONTAIN SPIKE PROTEIN

One of the newest studies discussed during the interview found vaccine-derived mRNA and spike protein in placentas of vaccinated pregnant women.

Spike protein was detected in 37% of placentas from vaccinated mothers with no infection, with 77% of spike-positive placentas showing spike inside fetal immune cells.

COVID-19 “VACCINE” TURBO CANCER DISASTER

CDC data shows over 136,000 excess cancer deaths in the U.S. since mass vaccination began in 2021.

Hundreds of studies show mRNA shots:



1. Increase risk of 7 major cancers

2. Integrate into human genomes

3. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes

4. Drive genome instability

5. Enable tumor immune escape

6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms

7. Drive chronic inflammation

8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)

9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis

10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)

11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment

12. Reactivate dormant cancers

13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)

14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)

15. Induce immune exhaustion

16. Promote IgG4 class switching

17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40

18. Disrupt RAS signaling

19. Damage the microbiome

20. Increase treatment resistance

Evidence-Based Approaches to Healing from Vaccine Injury

Millions of people injured by mRNA injections have been completely abandoned by our public health agencies. In the absence of meaningful support, it is critically important to identify and advance safe, evidence-based strategies to aid recovery. At the McCullough Foundation, ongoing research has highlighted the following key interventions:

Base Spike Detoxification: nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin

Vitamin D optimization and sunlight exposure

Regular physical activity

Limit processed foods

Self-Amplifying RNA Injections Are Now Being Used in Pets

In 2024, the USDA authorized a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) injection for dogs and cats called NOBIVAC NXT, used for:

Rabies

Feline leukemia virus

Canine influenza

These RNA particle injections are now being administered to dogs and cats across the United States. These injections may:

Shed samRNA and synthetic antigens to human owners through breath, saliva, or fluids.

Cause long‑term gene expression disruption similar to that seen in humans.

Recombine with wild viruses, creating dangerous new pathogens.

This rollout puts both pets and their owners into an uncontrolled genetic experiment — without consent.

Fetal DNA Contamination in Childhood Vaccines

A 2015 peer-reviewed study by Deisher et al. found that MMR and hepatitis vaccines contain trillions of fetal DNA fragments capable of genomic integration — exceeding FDA safety limits by up to 2,760%.

The DNA fragments originate from lung cells of an aborted fetus from the 1960s, still used today as factories to produce vaccine antigens. The study mapped potential integration sites and found that many genomic “hotspots” where DNA insertion can occur are located in genes associated with autism and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Insertional mutagenesis of DNA from a 1960s aborted fetus may explain why our reanalysis of the Henry Ford study found 54% higher cancer rates in vaccinated children.

For years, researchers who raised safety concerns were dismissed or censored. But today, the scientific literature is expanding faster than institutions can suppress it.

As the federal government fails to take meaningful action—and increasingly deflects from vaccine accountability as the midterms approach—the public is beginning to take matters into its own hands.

We are the majority now.

NOTE: I am not a Dr., the bottom caption of the video is incorrect.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

