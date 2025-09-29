This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

OSINT-focused X accounts cite flight tracking data that shows a wave of U.S. air tankers deploying to Europe. The timing coincides with President Trump’s scheduled last-minute meeting with senior military leadership in northern Virginia on Tuesday.

Historical precedent is very notable here: the last comparable mass tanker deployment (read report) preceded U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure by five days.

Notable and most credible X accounts have reported an immediate deployment of U.S. air tankers to Europe.

“Roughly a dozen U.S. Air Force KC-135R/T “Stratotanker” Aerial-Refueling Tankers are currently up from a number of airbases across the United States, heading northeast and preparing to cross the Atlantic towards Europe, with several appearing to be enroute to RAF Mildenhall in England,” X account OSINTdefender said.

Other OSINT-focused X accounts report similar U.S. air tanker movements to Europe, which typically implies that the U.S. or NATO is responding to an urgent military need.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Hmm.

If we’ve learned anything from the most recent precedent (read report) in June....

This remains a key development to monitor.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share