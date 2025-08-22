This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

President Donald Trump said he was made aware of the FBI’s raid on the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton after seeing it on television, adding he was not particularly fond of the former staffer.

“No, I don’t know about it. I saw it on television this morning. I’m not a fan of John Bolton. He’s a real sort of a low life,” Trump told reporters Friday morning.

The president went on to say that Bolton “served a good purpose” while in his previous administration, enabling him to make deals with foreign countries because Bolton was perceived as a war hawk.

“When I hired him, he served a good purpose because as you know, he was one of the people that forced Bush to do the ridiculous bombings in the Middle East, Bolton,” Trump said.

“He wants to always kill people and he’s very bad at what he does, but he worked out great for me because every time – he doesn’t talk, he’s like a very quiet person, except on television, where he can something bad about Trump, he’ll always do that, but he really doesn’t talk, he’s quiet – and I’d walk into a room with him with a foreign country and the foreign country would give me everything because they said, ‘Oh no,’ they’re going to get blown up because John Bolton’s there.”

“He’s a not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. I mean, we’re going to find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning. They did a raid,” Trump added.

Trump said he was not aware of the raid beforehand, saying he prefers it that way.

“Yeah, they’ll be, they’ll brief me, probably today, sometime…I don’t want to – I tell Pam and I tell the group – I don’t want to know, but just, you have to do what you have to do. I don’t want to know about it. It’s not necessary. I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer, but I feel that it’s better this way.”

The president’s comments come as the FBI staged a raid on Bolton’s Bethesda, Maryland home at 7am ET Friday morning, “focused on potential classified documents agents believe Bolton may still possess, according to one source,” according to Fox News.

Bolton drew scrutiny after publishing a book, his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, that reportedly contained classified intel violating his NDA.

