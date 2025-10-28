This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In remarks made while aboard Airforce One en route to Japan, President Trump addressed the possibility of running for a third term.

Referring to Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon’s claim that a secret plan might negate the 22nd Amendment’s term limit, a reporter told Trump “One theory on how you could try to serve a third term is that you could run as the Vice President.”

“I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump responded, but added “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right.”

When pressed by another reporter whether he was not ruling out a third term, he said: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.”

“I haven’t really thought about it. We have some very good people as you know…but I have the best poll numbers that I’ve ever had,” Trump added.

He further stated “All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which they [the Democrats] don’t. They have [Texas Rep.] Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have AOC who is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed.”

“Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump,” the President quipped.

Referring to Vice-President JD Vance and the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, Trump urged “I think if they ever formed a group, it’d be unstoppable,” adding “I really do. I believe that.”

Meanwhile, Slimy Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that he is eyeing a Presidential run in 2028, telling CBS’s Robert Costa that after the 2026 midterms, he’ll give a White House bid “serious thought.”

“Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said, adding “I’d just be lying. And I’m not — I can’t do that.”

Is there a worse Democratic candidate than Newsom?

Yes. Yes there is.

She still floated the idea, even after the BBC lady hilariously told her The Rock has a better chance than her.

Let’s face it, a rock has a better chance.

