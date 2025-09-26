This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday initiating a comprehensive government response to what he described as a surging wave of “radical leftist terrorism” orchestrated by Antifa and similar groups.

The order not only reinforces the recent designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization but expands the scope to target the shadowy funders and networks enabling these acts of violence.

Speaking directly to the nation, Trump framed the initiative as a necessary bulwark against an “organized campaign” that threatens the rule of law, citing a string of high-profile attacks including the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility.

“This is not just about isolated incidents,” Trump declared, seated at the Resolute Desk flanked by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He continued, “These are not lone, isolated events. This is part of an organized campaign of Radical Left terrorism. There is an entire system behind it – a network of hatemongers funded by billionaires who want to tear down everything we hold dear. We’re going to dismantle it, root and stem, using every tool at our disposal.”

The executive order directs federal agencies, including the FBI, DHS, and DOJ, to launch full-scale investigations into the financial backers of leftist extremist groups.

It invokes racketeering statutes (RICO) and material support for terrorism laws to pursue donors, nonprofits, and individuals accused of fueling violence.

Trump has explicitly named two prominent figures in his remarks: billionaires George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

“Look at George Soros – he’s poured tens of millions into groups that glorify terrorism and urge violence against our law enforcement,” Trump said, referencing a recent Capital Research Center report alleging Soros’s Open Society Foundations funneled over $80 million to organizations linked to Antifa and protest actions meeting the FBI’s domestic terrorism criteria.

“And Reid Hoffman? This guy’s out there funding the same radical fringe that wants to burn it all down. We’re looking into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and others. This is more than protests – this is conspiracy against the United States.”

Trump paused for emphasis, adding, “These funders aren’t hiding in shadows; they’re bragging about it. No more. The American people demand justice.”

The order builds on Trump’s previous executive action formally designating Antifa – the decentralized, anti-fascist movement – as a “domestic terrorist organization.”

That move, which Trump first promised in the wake of Kirk’s assassination earlier this month, empowers agencies to disrupt Antifa’s operations, including recruitment, training, and funding concealment tactics.

White House officials emphasized that the designation treats Antifa’s pattern of coordinated violence – from ambushes on federal agents to property destruction – as equivalent to foreign terrorist threats, allowing asset freezes and enhanced prosecutions under existing laws.

A Response to Escalating Left-Wing Violence

Today’s signing comes amid a documented uptick in attacks attributed to left-wing extremists, which Trump and his administration have repeatedly called out as a bipartisan failure to address political violence.

Incidents tied to Antifa-style groups have surged in 2025, particularly targeting symbols of federal authority like ICE facilities.

The White House fact sheet accompanying the order lists examples: a July ambush on ICE officers in Alvarado, Texas, where Antifa militants used improvised incendiary devices; assaults on federal agents in Portland; and the arson of Tesla dealerships in California, which caused millions in damages.

The most immediate catalyst, however, is this week’s shooting at a Dallas ICE detention center, where a gunman – identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn – opened fire from a rooftop, killing one detainee and wounding two others before taking his own life.

Authorities discovered ammunition casings marked with “ANTI-ICE” scrawled in marker, signaling a clear ideological motive.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the incident as “an attack against our country itself,” while Vice President JD Vance blamed “inflammatory rhetoric from Democratic leaders and the media” for emboldening such acts.

Compounding the tragedy, the attack followed a chilling call to arms from Antifa-affiliated anarchists just one day prior. The militant website AnarchistNews.org – a hub popular among Antifa networks – published an anonymous manifesto titled “A Call for Anarchist Action in America: Occupy and Disrupt ICE Facilities in Every City.”

The edict urged “all anarchists across the country” to “wage a carnival of war against ICE,” instructing followers to converge on detention centers nationwide with tactics including blockades, sabotage, and direct confrontations.

“ICE is the fascist arm of the deportation machine – hit them hard, hit them now,” the post read, explicitly calling for escalation amid Trump’s mass deportation push.

Trump further urged Thursday “For years, the radical left has demonized patriots like Charlie Kirk, calling them Nazis and worse… This rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing today – from Dallas to Portland to every city where ICE agents are ambushed. It must stop right now.”

As investigations ramp up, the order signals a new era of federal scrutiny on the “protest-industrial complex,” as Trump allies have termed it.

With attacks on ICE up 1,000% this year alone, according to DHS data, the administration vows swift action. “The rule of law will prevail,” Trump concluded, asserting that “America will not be intimidated by terrorists or their paymasters.”

