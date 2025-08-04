This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The Overton Window has shifted, ads across corporate America are now embracing actual women with 'assets,' while liberals meltdown, claiming that every healthy, good-looking white person featured in an ad is a 'Nazi.'

American Eagle Outfitters' ad featuring Sydney Sweeney recently confirmed all we needed to know about where the Overton Window currently sits: center-right. It marks a shift from being artificially held on the far left for a depressing decade. As a refresher, the Overton Window defines what is considered socially acceptable.

With Sweeney's assets glorified in the AE ad titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,' liberals are melting down again this weekend. This time, over her impressive ability to operate a handgun and the fact that she's a registered Republican.

On Friday, Taran Tactical Innovations' official X account posted a video of Sweeney completing a close-quarters handgun drill that showed her ability to quickly and effectively engage targets at short distances. These drills focus on drawing, shooting, and reloading under pressure, as well as self-defense scenarios where speed and accuracy are paramount.

For some context, Taran Tactical is known for training Hollywood celebrities for film roles, particularly Keanu Reeves for his major part in the action movie series "John Wick."

The icing on the cake for liberal tears this weekend has been the reveal of Sweeney's publicly available voter registration records...

Body positivity is dead. Even Nike confirmed the shift.

Being healthy, fit, and beautiful is in. America is healing after a decade of toxic wokeism.

