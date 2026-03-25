This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

A humanoid robot bizarrely walked alongside first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday during a White House technology event.

During the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, the robot stiffly walked down the hall with Melania as she entered the East Room to address 45 nations and 28 technology companies. The robot spent about one minute waving to everyone and then slowly disappeared into the background as the event began.

“It’s fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania said.

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The robot, named Figure 03, briefly addressed the roundtable and greeted guests in their native languages.

The summit marks the first time a first lady has hosted the spouses of world leaders representing 45 nations in a single day, according to the White House. Some of the nations in attendance were France, Israel, Nigeria, Lithuania and Poland.

Meta, Palantir, Google and Microsoft were among the dozens of technology companies that attended the event, according to the White House.

The event’s goal is to improve children’s lives through technology and education while mitigating the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). She launched the initiative at the United Nations General Assembly (UN) in September.

“Our world is transforming, and through the use of AI we can now access centuries’ worth of humanity’s knowledge base,” Melania said. “We are obligated to ensure that our children become the most technologically fluent and highly educated generation in the world. In doing so, the United States will secure long-term economic superiority.”

The first meeting on Tuesday focused on AI in classrooms, digital literacy skills, online safety and EdTech tools, according to The Washington Examiner. The second focused on avoiding the use of technology to prevent deep fakes that use AI to mimic real people.

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