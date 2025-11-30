This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly doubled down on his call for military mutiny against President Trump during a late-night appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, insisting he’s “not backing down” from urging troops to defy “illegal orders”—yet admitting he can’t cite a single instance of that.

Kelly’s deflection, amid a DoW probe into his “serious allegations of misconduct,” fuels accusations that such rhetoric incited the D.C. shooting of two National Guards members—one fatal—by an Afghan migrant.

Kelly told Kimmel, “You can’t keep track of this guy and what he says. I’ll tell you this though, I’m not backing down. We said something very simple. Members of the military need to follow the law. We wanted to say that we have their backs. His response, kill them.”

Quite clearly Trump did not call for Kelly and the others to be killed, but this was the spin from the leftist media.

Kelly mocked the investigation into him and the other ‘seditious’ Dems, noting “This is what he can do this week, go after me under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which is a law in the military, which is kind of wild because we recited something in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and he is going to prosecute me under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for reciting the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

“It is so ridiculous, it is like you can’t make this shit up.” Kelly blathered, adding “What I am worried about is the reaction and what this transmits to the military and the public, which is basically, shut up and listen to that guy. That is not the way our system works.”

He continued, “My oath and every member of the military took is loyalty to the Constitution, not to a person. He is trying to get some fear out there, and fear can be contagious, but what also can be contagious is courage and patriotism.”

“It is how democracy dies. It is right out of the playbook. The playbook of authoritarianism, that’s what they do,” Kelly further charged, adding “They try to suppress speech. Every one of us has First Amendment speech rights. I think the president is infringing on those, and he is sending a strong message, you don’t want to cross him and your loyalty should be to him. It should not. It always should be to the Constitution.”

Kelly’s Kimmel dodge, failing to name a single “illegal order” despite prodding, reduces the “Seditious Six’s” stunt to more empty ‘Trump bad’ fearmongering. On Rachel Maddow’s ratings bereft show, Kelly also conceded Trump has “only given ‘lawful’ orders.”

As we previously highlighted, former CIA agents have flagged the Dems’ video as a “handler”-driven op, asserting that it is straight out of the CIA playbook.

Air Force vet Buzz Patterson called it “treasonous and seditious,” urging prosecutions, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Kelly of “intimidating” 1.3 million troops: “You can’t have a functioning military if there is disorder and chaos within the ranks… They can’t identify ‘illegal’ orders because there ARE NO illegal orders!”

Kelly’s defiance draws fire for fueling the D.C. ambush, where an Afghan migrant killed U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.

Conservatives have pinned it on Democrats’ “illegal” deployment smears and mutiny video. Patterson raged: “What they did was treasonous and seditious… They are circumventing the chain of command.” Leavitt warned: “These officials are trying to sow chaos and distrust, which is a very dangerous thing to do within the military’s rank.”

