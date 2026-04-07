This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee spoke to TMZ earlier today and made some amazing comments about the existence of alien life among us, claiming that he and others were recently briefed by a high ranking government official.

The two TMZ hosts who were speaking to Burchett asked him to be specific about whether he was talking about alien tech or alien life forms and he said it is both.

It is ironic that Burchett is talking about this as the world is watching the amazing Artemis II moon mission.

From TMZ:

Rep. Tim Burchett says a member of our government has told him extraterrestrial beings have visited our planet, traveling on an otherworldly craft … and made contact with humans!!! The Congressman from Tennessee joined us on “TMZ Live” Monday and we asked him about aliens … and he didn’t hold back. Rep. Burchett says he’s had multiple government and military officials tell him extraterrestrials exist … it sounds out there, but he insists it’s true. Don’t go running for the hills … Rep. Burchett says there doesn’t appear to be any danger to human life. After all, he says their technology is so advanced and so far beyond our comprehension that these life forms could have wiped us out long ago … and we’re still here.

More from Art Threat:

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee made stunning revelations about alien contact during a Monday appearance on TMZ Live. The 61-year-old congressman insisted that government officials have confirmed extraterrestrials exist and visited our planet. According to Burchett, these beings traveled on otherworldly craft and made direct contact with humans. He emphasized that multiple government and military officials have told him this is absolutely true. The congressman seemed deeply serious about the explosive claims. Burchett warned that releasing secret alien information would devastate public confidence. He claimed America would come unglued if citizens learned what government agencies have discovered. The House Task Force member said he was briefed two weeks ago on extraterrestrial matters that would have been catastrophic if released.

Be sure to watch the whole video below. At one point, Burchett describes being told about an alien craft that can travel at 200 miles per hour underwater. These claims are shocking.

Tim Burchett is not some kind of loon. He is a very serious minded person, which only serves to make these claims more explosive.

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