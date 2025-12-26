This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A hilarious clip is currently going viral in which far-left journalist Paola Ramos (daughter of Trump foe and Univision reporter Jorge Ramos) attempts a “gotcha” during an interview with Simone and Malcolm Collins - Silicon Valley investors-turned Pennsylvania pronatalists, who the left, of course, has been trying to cancel.

In her attempt to paint the Collins’s as white supremacists whose “practices and preachings recall the dark era of eugenics,” Ramos says “You’ve said things like black women are biologically different than white women.“

To which Malcolm replies; “Yes, they have different fertility windows, they have a higher rate of fertility complications-”

“But there’s no scientific evidence to prove that a black woman and a white woman are genetically different,” Ramos (who apparently missed this Stanford study) shoots back... which sends Malcolm over the edge:

“What are you TALKING about?“ he replies. “Like, literally, there are genes that code for their skin color.“

Ramos then lies, saying “This is government data. This is the National Institute of Health. This is the American Medical Association. There is no scientific evidence to prove that...”

Watch the entire exchange here:

Ramos doubled down on social media, writing:

The pronatalist movement, a movement that encourages people to have more babies is once again gaining momentum in the far right. Remember, Trump said he wants to be the “president of fertility.” Malcolm and Simone Collins, who are big Trump supporters, are two of the main leaders of this movement, which includes people like Elon Musk as well as individuals that believe in the Great Replacement Theory or religious leaders. It’s a big, complex and growing movement, particularly now that it has political allies. For the Collins, who want to have 12 children, the mass production of genetically selected humans is part of the key to “saving civilization.” They use it to screen for cancer ( runs in the family) as well as IQ . Although they vehemently deny being white supremacists, some of their practices and their preachings recall the dark era of eugenics.

Meanwhile, the Science...

Both the National Institute of Health and the American Medical Association have published or hosted studies, articles and policy statements that acknowledge genetic differences between human populations.

NIH:

Genetic Structure, Self-Identified Race/Ethnicity, and Confounding in Case-Control Association Studies

The Quagmire of Race, Genetic Ancestry, and Health Disparities

All of Us Research Program Study on Race, Ethnicity, and Genetic Ancestry

AMA:

Race, Genomics, and Health Care

Racial Essentialism in Medical Education

What both organizations have done is issue statements ‘clarifying‘ that “race [is] a socially constructed category different from ethnicity, genetic ancestry, or biology.”

Then there’s this one published in Nature in 2021:

African Americans and European Americans Exhibit Distinct Gene Expression Profiles

African American expression signatures, superimposed on single cell-RNA reference data, reveal increased number or activity of esophageal glandular cells and lung ACE2-positive basal keratinocytes. Our findings establish basal prognostic signatures that can be used to refine approaches to minimize risk of severe infection and improve precision treatment of COVID-19 for African Americans.

Oh...

So, more semantic games from the same people that insist a mentally ill man is actually a woman if he says so.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

