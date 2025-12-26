The Vigilant Fox

Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

The most effective thing the left ever did was develop the ability to point at something green and tell us it's red, and nobody is allowed to disagree with them.

Mass illegal immigration is good, rampant crime waged against innocents is good, men can become women, men can birth children, etc.

And even now, masses of people believe and advocate this hogwash.

