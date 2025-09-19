This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Piers Morgan absolutely eviscerated washed-up CNN has-been Don Lemon on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Lemon, who was fired last year after his “sexist past-her-prime” rant about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, thought he could rehabilitate his image on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Instead, he ended up throwing a tantrum about being “ambushed” when confronted with his own words.

“Don Lemon is going absolutely berserk about me on his Instagram story… which makes me think he’s panicking about how he comes over in our interview that drops on @PiersUncensored tonight,” Morgan posted on X ahead of the interview.

“He’s right to panic… he comes over a whiny, touchy, arrogant little d*ck.”

Morgan played the moment that ended Lemon’s career, where the former CNN anchor declared that women are only “in their prime” in their 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s. When pressed by Morgan if he regretted the statement, Lemon grew visibly irritated and accused Morgan of “ambushed” interview.

Lemon kept yapping, complaining endlessly about the “ambush,” even questioning if Morgan was “that involved in the editorial process of your own show.”

At one point, Morgan had enough of Lemon’s antics and snapped, calling him a “d*ck.”

Piers Morgan

With Charlie Kirk’s death, a lot of people on the left have come out gleefully celebrating what happened. A lot of people have been posting stuff on social media, very happy. They’ve turned out to be teachers, professors, doctors, nurses, people in extraordinary positions of power over other human beings. What should happen to those people?

Don Lemon

Now, I don’t believe that anyone should be celebrating anybody’s death at all, ever. I don’t think anyone should be celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. We know, and you know, peers, that freedom of speech does come with consequences, and there are limits. There are limitations to freedom of speech. If you work for a private company, they have the right to fire you or discipline you for whatever it is that they want. If you break the rules, their codes of conduct, then you have to suffer the circumstances. They don’t believe in canceling people.

Piers Morgan

Do you feel you were a victim of cancel culture?

Don Lemon

Probably, yes. I’m sure that I was a victim of cancel culture, but I would say mostly on the right for cancel culture.

Piers Morgan

But this is what led to you leaving CNN. Let’s take a look at the clip.

Don Lemon (CNN Interview)

She says people, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley is in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime—in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. What are you talking about? That’s not according to me. Prime for what? It depends. It’s just like prime. If you look it up, if you Google, “When is a woman in her prime?” It’ll say 20s, 30s, and 40s. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that.

Piers Morgan

When you watched that, Don, I happened to be watching that live, and I was like, well, what did you just say?

Piers Morgan

If you had a do-over, would you say that again? What led you to say that?

Don Lemon

Okay, Piers, let me just say, I’m going to answer your question, but just so the audience knows, and I hope you don’t cut this out—when I ask you what subjects you wanted to talk about, you know what you said to me? You said, “I want to talk to you about freedom of speech in America and the response to Charlie Kirk’s death.”

Not once did you mention that we were going to talk about CNN or whatever. And had I known that, I probably wouldn’t have accepted this interview. You have invited me on many times, and I tell you, Piers, I know you. I would come on your show, but I don’t do panels.

And so when you said, “I’m not going to be involved in a panel,” I agreed to come on your show. But I thought you would also stick by the subjects that you told me that you were going to talk about rather than try to ambush me with something.

Piers Morgan

Don, just to be clear, you and I haven’t had any conversation about your appearance here. You’re talking about my team talking to you?

Don Lemon

Yeah. No. And I saw you, Piers, in a restaurant, and I said, “Hey, Piers, good to see you. I would come on your show, but I don’t do panels.” And I said the same thing to your bookers.

There’s only one of you, Doug. When I asked you… right, okay. Yes. And I said, that’s why I agreed to do it. But when you asked me, or when your team asked me what subjects, and I asked them two or three times—I have text messages—“What do you want to cover?” Not once was CNN mentioned. So I don’t appreciate being ambushed, but let me answer your question since we were here.

Piers Morgan

Hang on one second, Don. Hang on one second. Let’s just be crystal clear about what’s just happened. You brought up the subject of cancel culture. I asked you, did you feel your departure from CNN was an example of that? And you answered the question. I think it’s perfectly reasonable.

Don Lemon

And I answered the question.

Piers Morgan

Perfectly reasonable in that. If you said to me, “I don’t want to talk about it,” it’s fine. No, it’s your story. You said what you’re going to say.

Don Lemon

That is completely disingenuous. I don’t like arguing like this. I’m not going to get into an argument with you. Piers, I think that’s completely disingenuous. I think anyone watching that—

Piers Morgan

What are you talking about?

Don Lemon

And so if you will let me, if you will allow me, please—

Piers Morgan

What are you talking about?

Don Lemon

Did you invite me here to interrupt me? Or are you going to let me answer the question?

Piers Morgan

I think you’re being a complete dick, if I’m honest with you.

Don Lemon

Okay.

Piers Morgan

I do.

Don Lemon

Well, that’s very kind and respectful of you.

Piers Morgan

It wasn’t intended to be kind or respectful.