A clip of a TalkTV caller from London has gone viral after she expressed her extreme distress over rising violence in her area, particularly stabbings, in the wake of yet another horrific incident Tuesday.

As we earlier highlighted, an innocent man walking his dog in West London was brutally stabbed to death for no reason whatsoever by an illegal Afghan migrant, with two others being seriously injured by the knife wielding maniac.

It was quickly ascertained that the suspect arrived into the country completely illegally on the back of a lorry, yet was granted leave to remain in 2022.

The caller, a woman named Sarah, was explained that she lives near Hillingdon, the area where the attack yesterday was carried out.

She noted that since moving into her house in 2019, her local shop has experienced three stabbings and one murder.

“My friend was murdered last year up on The High Street. A girl that I know was murdered in South Ball Park. Government are failing us. We’re scared for our children,” the caller urged.

“I have a 22-year old son and I’m begging him to move out of this country,” she continued, adding “What are these politicians doing to us? They’re putting our children in so much danger. They put everyone in danger and they’re doing nothing to help us.”

She then expressed deep frustration that despite being peaceful people, the community feels pushed to take action because their concerns are not being addressed.

“They’re pushing us to do something that we don’t want. We are peaceful people. British people never revolt against their government. They’re going to push us to it because they are not listening to us. Please, our friends, our family are dying,” the woman pleaded.

“I don’t leave the house without a man,” she further revealed, urging “everyone I know is getting stabbed. They’re getting raped in parks. This is where I live, not where the politicians live.”

She then directly addressed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating “if you’re listening to this, please do something. I’m petrified. I’ve never broken the law in my life. I have been a law abiding citizen, a civil servant. Please do something. It’s us that are dying on the streets.”

At time of writing, Starmer has not said anything about yesterday’s stabbing spree.

“You talk about being racist,” the tearful caller further stated, referring to Starmer’s repeated characterisation of those concerned about rampant illegal immigration as “far right.”

“We’re not racists,” the woman stressed, adding “My sister’s mixed race. I was a white child brought up in a mixed-race family, it’s nothing to do with race.”

Other callers were furious with rage.

GB News is exposing the kind of individuals who are arriving and being housed in hotels and former military bases.

All of this comes after another migrant who was imprisoned for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Epping, sparking mass protests at the hotel housing illegals there, was accidentally released from prison and left to wander around London.

The man has since been arrested and quietly deported to Ethiopia, having reportedly been paid a paltry sum of money to not make a fuss about it.

