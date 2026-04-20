The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
3h

What the hell kind of society do we have when the people preventing the exposure of fraud and abuse have more power than those concerned with fraud and abuse?

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
3h

Would you also turn your attention to covering the dangerous standard of care with Big Ortho and Big Dental because orthodontic extractions and retractive braces are shrinking people’s mouths, giving people temporal mandibular joint disorder, and obstructive sleep apnea.

Read Professor Karin Badt’s work on Medium. Also read the Reviv SubStack. Might interest you.

It’s another major health issue protected by a captured industry. We don’t need extractions of teeth. We need expansion of our jaws.

The father of modern orthodontics, Edward Angle, advised his patients keep all their teeth. Research what happened.

Why is dental school and medical school separate?

Why are teeth treated like appendages that are just there to be pulled out?

Look at the horrible outcomes that are happening to people who have had these interventions, especially when they were young.

Look at what they’re needing to do to try to get themselves better.

Getting their faces peeled off and their bones sawed apart and bolted back together with metal just so they can breathe.

Please look into it.

GetReviv.com

I think that all iatrogenic therapy is barbarism masquerading as medicine.

Read about Eric Clopper’s efforts to end one of the procedures in the hospitals.

There’s so many.

Another one for instance: They’re performing foot surgery on people because people are wearing shoes that don’t fit their feet, deforming their feet over time with the footwear that the surgeons don’t seem to know to educate their patients on?

Zero drop wide toe box. Simpler than surgery.

Another interesting one:

http://mechanicsofpoise.com

He claims that the medical textbooks are teaching posture wrong and he’s teaching it right.

His YouTube is great, especially the diagrams — great understanding of bio-mechanics. Mysteriously absent work from “healthcare” in general.

Also, why was the presidential street in Iran named after Louis Pasteur? Did you know Pasteur admitted he was wrong on his deathbed?

Bechamp argued for better conditions, not killing germs with poison shots and pills — a cleaner environment and healthier lifestyle. Not big moneymakers for the industries.

Go figure why the presidential street in Iran is named after Pastuer…

Research the drug captagon.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture