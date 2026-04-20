Watch Nick Shirley Confront California Dems Trying to Criminalize Exposing Fraud
This got uncomfortable almost immediately.
This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Harold Hutchison
Independent journalist Nick Shirley confronted California lawmakers seeking to criminalize investigative journalism which exposes fraud in a video posted Saturday.
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Democratic California State Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, the wife of Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta, introduced Assembly Bill 2624 (AB2624) in February. In a 25-minute YouTube video posted Saturday, Shirley interviews multiple lawmakers about the bill, which has moved through the Assembly’s Privacy and Consumer Protection and Judiciary committees.
“It was only until I exposed fraud that they actually cracked down on the fraud and made some arrests here, especially with the hospices. And do you know that, if this bill were to pass, it’d make it illegal for someone to go after fraud, especially if it’s based off of immigrants — for instance, Armenians in California?” Shirley asked one lawmaker.
WATCH:
“So this bill, A.K.A [as known as] the Stop Nick Shirley Act, tell us about it,” Shirley asked another lawmaker.
“Well, there is no Stop Nick Shirley Act, but the author is not here today, but I hope you can find her,” the lawmaker responded.
While most lawmakers were polite in their interactions with Shirley, Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener, who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, seemingly verbally attacked the independent journalist.
“I think you’re a psycho scam artist,” Wiener said before departing from Shirley.
Republican California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio dubbed AB2624 the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” in a Monday statement, framing it as a Democrat effort to prevent exposing fraud and abuse, such as purported day care centers run by Somali migrants.
In March 2017, California charged David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt with 15 felony counts for engaging in undercover journalism in Planned Parenthood clinics and exposing the sale of fetal tissue. After a legal fight stretching roughly a decade, the last charge was dropped April 3.
Shirley thrust the issue of welfare fraud in Minnesota into the national spotlight in December after he posted a 42-minute video featuring his visiting multiple purported day care centers run by Somali migrants. He also posted a 40-minute video in March investigating hospice centers in the Los Angeles area, at one point claiming he uncovered at least $170 million in fraud.
An anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance suspended federal funding Wednesday to nearly 450 hospices in the Los Angeles area suspected of facilitating fraud. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday the hospice fraud in Los Angeles cost American taxpayers $5 billion.
In Washington state, one lawmaker introduced legislation to exempt information about day care centers from public records laws after citizen journalists began probing Somali-run day care centers in a similar fashion to Shirley’s investigation in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation
What the hell kind of society do we have when the people preventing the exposure of fraud and abuse have more power than those concerned with fraud and abuse?
Would you also turn your attention to covering the dangerous standard of care with Big Ortho and Big Dental because orthodontic extractions and retractive braces are shrinking people’s mouths, giving people temporal mandibular joint disorder, and obstructive sleep apnea.
Read Professor Karin Badt’s work on Medium. Also read the Reviv SubStack. Might interest you.
It’s another major health issue protected by a captured industry. We don’t need extractions of teeth. We need expansion of our jaws.
The father of modern orthodontics, Edward Angle, advised his patients keep all their teeth. Research what happened.
Why is dental school and medical school separate?
Why are teeth treated like appendages that are just there to be pulled out?
Look at the horrible outcomes that are happening to people who have had these interventions, especially when they were young.
Look at what they’re needing to do to try to get themselves better.
Getting their faces peeled off and their bones sawed apart and bolted back together with metal just so they can breathe.
Please look into it.
GetReviv.com
I think that all iatrogenic therapy is barbarism masquerading as medicine.
Read about Eric Clopper’s efforts to end one of the procedures in the hospitals.
There’s so many.
Another one for instance: They’re performing foot surgery on people because people are wearing shoes that don’t fit their feet, deforming their feet over time with the footwear that the surgeons don’t seem to know to educate their patients on?
Zero drop wide toe box. Simpler than surgery.
Another interesting one:
http://mechanicsofpoise.com
He claims that the medical textbooks are teaching posture wrong and he’s teaching it right.
His YouTube is great, especially the diagrams — great understanding of bio-mechanics. Mysteriously absent work from “healthcare” in general.
Also, why was the presidential street in Iran named after Louis Pasteur? Did you know Pasteur admitted he was wrong on his deathbed?
Bechamp argued for better conditions, not killing germs with poison shots and pills — a cleaner environment and healthier lifestyle. Not big moneymakers for the industries.
Go figure why the presidential street in Iran is named after Pastuer…
Research the drug captagon.