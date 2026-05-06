This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a United Airlines flight struck a light pole and hit a truck as it landed at Newark Airport.

The plane was arriving from Italy and landing at Newark.

A United Airlines flight hit the top of a truck on the New Jersey turnpike during its approach to Newark Airport, sending the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The plane landed safely with minor damage.

The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the incident.

The driver was en route to deliver bread to a Newark Airport terminal.

“The driver experienced a commercial plane’s tires landing on the tractor or brushing the top of the tractor,” Chuck Paterakis, vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of H&S Family of Bakeries, told ABC News.

“The driver, Warren Boardley of Baltimore, was traveling northbound on the Turnpike at the time of the incident. Paterakis said Boardley was able to safely pull over after the strike and contact his employer,” ABC reported.

“The trailer is not damaged, and the bread product was not touched,” Paterakis said.

Surveillance footage shows the tire of the United Plane clipping the top of the bakery truck.

WATCH:

Wild dashcam footage released on Sunday shows the moment the plane hit the top of the bakery truck.

The driver miraculously survived.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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