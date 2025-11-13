This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

MSNBC is rebranding to become MS Now, which sounds like a charity for people with Multiple Sclerosis, and to celebrate this they’re putting out ads as part of a $20 million marketing campaign declaring themselves to be ‘the network of the people’.

One of the ads has part time whinge bag Rachel Maddow, who hasn’t been thrown in a concentration camp despite repeatedly claiming she’s about to be by President Trump, reading the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Imagery of the civil rights movement spliced with BLM propaganda is flashed up in the ad, with the intended message being that MSNBC MS NOW is upholding the rights of minorities while other media networks are not.

Here it is:

However, as the The Washington Free Beacon quite hilariously points out, interspersed between the real footage are staged shots of random black people alongside MSNBC MS NOW hosts.

Because the network ditched Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, and reassigned other black anchors, they’ve had to hire in black actors to even up with the predominantly white faces of their ‘talent’.

The actors, Alex Mason, Shekaya Sky McCarthy, and Marcel Noel, not once identified as paid performers, pensively stare somewhere off camera as Maddow talks about forming “a more perfect union.”

The Beacon notes that the promo “appears to be a ham-handed effort by MSNBC’s new parent company, Versant, to cater to MSNBC’s large black audience—the largest in cable news—when its primetime and morning anchor lineup is overwhelmingly white.”

Of course it’s all fake. There’s nothing authentic about MSNBC MS NOW.

No, no she did not. She just did what she does best… whinge.

