MSNBC’s most desperate to stay on the air show Morning Joe brought on a legal expert guest Tuesday who they likely believed would corroborate the latest leftist narrative that “due process” has to be followed in order to deport illegal aliens, but he ended up doing the exact opposite.

Legacy media talking heads are parroting the notion that constitutional law demands full immigration court hearings for all suspected illegal immigrants.

Attorney Danny Cevallos pointed out, however, that this simply isn’t the case.

“Federal law allows for broader and even speedy removal [of illegal immigrants] and has been used in the past,” Cevallos noted.

He added that “expedited removal as you talked about allows for summary removal. That means there’s no entitlement even to a hearing, possibly within 24 hours.”

“It hasn’t been used as broadly as say the Trump administration might want to use it, but under the status it is permissible to remove aliens who arrive at the border and even those who have been here for two years,” the attorney further emphasised.

Cevallos pointed to Trump advisor Stephen Miller, once again, as the person in the President’s inner circle who has found a way to interpret immigration law in a way that allows deportations without delays of legal proceedings.

“Just because it isn’t used very often doesn’t mean it’s not a part of federal law that can be used, and it will be used because it’s permitted under federal law,” Cevallos urged.

He continued, “The Congress, in its infinite wisdom, decided that aliens who arrive at the border — and they define people who arrive at the border within two years — if they don’t have documents, if they have insufficient documents, they can be removed in an expedited fashion unless they seek asylum.”

Trump told NBC News Sunday that he has been advised not all illegal immigrants are entitled to constitutional protections.

“I’m going to just follow what the lawyers say,” Trump stated, adding “They say that we’re allowed to do that, and I’m all for it. But everything I say is subject to the laws being 100 percent adhered to.”

Trump has deported somewhere in the region of 150,000 illegals so far in his second term. Barack Obama deported over three million, and returned a further two million plus, including entire families. And the same process was employed, using expedited removal through the DHS and ICE.

