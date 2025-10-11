This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Establishment media puppets that align with the Deep State interests have received coordinated messaging directives this past week, scripted talking points designed to advance ongoing informational warfare against the American public to obscure or downplay the very existence and activities of radical left group Antifa, which has been formally designated a domestic terrorist organization due to its repeated attacks on federal personnel, facilities, and other government assets.

“New talking point directive just issued,” journalist Tom Elliott wrote on X, accompanying a montage video showing leftist media puppets, from Jimmy Kimmel to Whoopi Goldberg, reading from what appears to be identical scripts in a coordinated misinformation and disinformation campaign. By now, the American people view the MSM not as news organizations but as a massive PR arm serving the interests of Deep State operatives.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

But ...

Related:

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising reminds folks that the Democratic Socialists of America is effectively Antifa. With that in mind, the coordinated misinformation campaign by the MSM now makes a little more sense.

While President Trump and the White House are full steam ahead in their quest to “dismantle Antifa”...

We must remind readers that during the Antifa roundtable at the White House on Wednesday, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, correctly advised that the proper strategy to dismantle radical leftist networks is not to target Antifa directly at first, but to begin by disrupting and dismantling the dark-money-billionaire-funded NGOs to fund the permanent protest industrial complex that unleashed endless color revolution-style operations against President Trump. He emphasized that a web of leftist billionaires and foreign-backed entities has exploited the NGO world for a sinister agenda.

Whoa (read the report).

Listen to Bruner.

The same people who told you that Biden’s mental acuity was strong, that Covid came from nature, that there was no southern border crisis, no inflation, and that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” are now pushing yet another coordinated misinformation campaign.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share