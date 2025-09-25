This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Megyn Kelly, who was a guest host during TPUSA’s lates event at Virginia Tech put a leftist in his place as the student pathetically attempted to argue that President Trump is to blame for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The student asked Kelly, “Why do you support a president who contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend Charlie killed?! He said, ‘I hate my enemies.’”

Kelly responded, “What you said is not true…That’s a blatant lie. It’s a defamatory blaspheme and it’s inappropriate in the setting.”

The student then attempted to pivot, stating “That’s not what I said… I said he contributed to the political atmosphere.”

“Well then you have no point. Then your point is utterly empty,” Kelly fired back, adding “Contributing to the atmosphere? Let’s just make clear. This guy was motivated by leftist ideology. We know it from the bullet casings, from his own mother.”

The student interjected, “Let’s say this guy is a leftist, even if that’s true, does that make it okay for the sitting president of the United States to incite violence against liberals?”

Kelly again wasn’t going to stand for such BS leftist talking points that this kid clearly is just repeating.

“The president of United States has not incited violence against liberals,” she urged, adding “The president of United States made a joke at the Charlie Kirk Memorial,” referring to Trump saying he didn’t feel the same way about forgiving his enemies as Erika Kirk.

Kelly continued, “and by the way, Trump has every right to loathe his enemies. They tried to put him in JAIL for the rest of his life! Tried to bankrupt him. Tried to put his family in jail. And they tried to KILL him.”

Boom.

Kid didn’t stand a chance.

There is just zero substance to their assertions. Which is sadly why some turn to violence.

They are completely indoctrinated.

This is exactly why Charlie Kirk spent much of his time on college campuses.

