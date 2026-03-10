This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Megyn Kelly ripped into Sen. Lindsey Graham on her show this week, accusing him of overstepping his role by issuing threats to multiple countries as if he were the Commander-in-Chief.

Kelly highlighted Graham’s recent comments targeting Lebanon, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, the wider Arab region, and Spain.

“When did Lindsey Graham become our president?” Kelly asked during her show. “In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now – checks notes – Spain.”

Kelly went on to describe Graham as “a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable,” urging President Trump to keep him “nowhere near” his orbit and not allow him “20 feet of the President’s orbit.”

WATCH:

The criticism stemmed from Graham’s recent appearances on Fox News.

On Monday’s Hannity, Graham addressed Spain, saying, “To our friends in Spain, man, you have lost your way. I don’t want to do business with you anymore. I want our airbases out of Spain.”

Earlier that day, Graham warned Saudi Arabia of “consequences” if it did not join the U.S. and Israel against Iran, and offered a mutual defense agreement.

“Here is what I wanna say to Saudi Arabia tonight: I am willing to make a mutual defense agreement with your country to give you protection in perpetuity… If you are attacked by Iran, we would go to war for you.”

Graham also pledged unwavering support to Israel, stating, “I will be with Israel until our dying day.”

On Sunday, the senator warned Cuba that it would be “next.”

Graham’s comments drew praise from the hawkish wing of the right, and contempt from others.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh called Graham’s Israel pledge “an insane thing for a United States senator to say. Totally indefensible.”

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna added, “There are some in the Senate that advocate for war everywhere. Lindsey Graham is one of them. He does NOT tell the President what to do, nor does he control Congress… If Senator Graham wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer.”

For her part, Kelly expressed concern over Graham’s influence on Trump, noting, “The problem with Lindsey Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show.”

The popular journalist and podcast host linked Graham to escalating U.S. involvement in conflicts, saying, “He got us into the Iranian war… Now he wants us to get involved in a Lebanese war… and he wants us to go into Cuba from the sound of it.”

Graham’s remarks have sparked debate on social media, with many questioning his authority to speak on foreign policy as if leading the executive branch.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share