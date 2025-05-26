This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Emmanuel Macron has gone through a public humiliation as he arrived for a state visit to Vietnam.

As the door of the airplane were opened, the whole world could see his controversial wife Brigitte smacking in the face.

Macron took a look and saw that he was being filmed, so he smiled and pretended nothing had happened.

But as the power couple descended the plane’s stairs, Brigitte refused to hold his hand, leaving the French President with a tense face and a clenched fist in sheer tension.’

Brigitte Macron, who used to be little Emmanuel’s teacher before becoming his wife in a controversial move, has been a perpetual source of embarrassments for Emmanuel.

She was caught laughing out of time during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial, and spent time suing French journalists who have reported that she is actually a man.

