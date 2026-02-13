This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Dan Lyman

Authorities are searching for an arson suspect who set fire to a warehouse in Missouri that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had been eyeing as a possible immigration detention center, according to reports.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Kansas City Police Department (KDPD) was called to a blaze at the I-49 Industrial Center.

Witness footage published by KMBC shows a dark-haired woman throwing a bottle at the building, then a lit match, and then what appears to be lighter fluid or similar accelerant.

The woman then appears to spray accelerant on three growing fires before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to extinguish the flames shortly after arrival.

“The warehouse is the same property Platform Ventures attempted to sell to the federal government to use as an ICE detention facility,” KCTV reports.

“An ICE supervisor told Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca that the facility would have held at least 7,500 beds and would not just be assigned as an immigration detention facility. Abarca also said he had learned it would be a hub for ICE training and a centralization of resources for the organization.”

Platform Ventures released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that the potential sale was dead in the water.

“As we stated previously, we were approached by a third-party private enterprise for this transaction and entered into preliminary negotiations consistent with the fiduciary duties owed to our investors. As negotiations concluded, we learned the purchasing party was the U.S. Government,” the company stated.

“Over the course of the building sale process, we determined that the terms no longer met our fiduciary requirements for a timely closing. Therefore, we chose not to move forward.”

We will monitor this story for developments.

Illegal aliens and radical leftists have become increasingly violent in their resistance to immigration law enforcement.

Copyright 2026 Infowars

Share