This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Pathetic TikTok soy boy Harry Sisson is still whining about President Trump sharing an AI video of himself piloting a jet and dropping poop all over leftists including a likeness of Sisson.

As we earlier highlighted, while lunatic leftists are literally carrying out assassinations on conservatives, Sissy is complaining that he feels threatened because of the video.

Clearly seeing viral clip potential, Piers Morgan has Sisson on his show to let him whinge some more.

Of course Morgan also brought on several conservatives to counter Sissy’s nonsense, including one of Charlie Kirk’s closest friends Jack Posobiec.

It did not pan out positively for Sissy, who was completely steamrolled and made to look an absolute fool.

At one point, while discussing dangerous rhetoric, he challenged Posobiec to name any Democrat that has compared President Trump to Hitler.

Several concrete examples were offered up while Sissy spluttered and burbled, pulling all manner of weird faces and head bobs.

He also comically started telling Posobiec to calm down and “take a breather” when it was clear he was the one on the verge of a panic attack, while Posobiec was completely calm and measured.

Watch:

Oof. Someone call a waaaaamulance.

Meanwhile, former crack addict Hunter Biden has ridiculously claimed that Trump is threatening the life of Sisson by sharing the AI video of him getting poop dumped on his face.

“So sad. So sad to watch. Forget about how juvenile it is, what the president did,” Biden remarked.

He added, “So when I see the president of the United States create an AI Video wearing a crown and dumping excrement on the heads of American peaceful protesters and, you know, TikTok stars like Harry… I see him basically, you know, painting a bullseye, painting a bullseye on somebody like that.”

Obviously Trump didn’t create the video.

And it’s hardly the same as almost having your head blown off by a deranged leftist.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share