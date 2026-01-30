This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Kathy Griffin is urging her fellow unhinged leftists to identify “MAGA” supporters in their communities and begin organizing against them.

Speaking directly to the camera from her living room, Griffin deems immigration detention facilities “concentration camps” and urges her followers to start taking action.

“Those of you that are awake, that see what’s going on, what do you think the solution is?” Griffin asks. “I think the murder of Renee Good, the murder of Alex Pretti, putting children on planes and taking them to detention centers, which are really concentration camps. Call it what it is. They’re concentration camps in the United States of America in 2026. So, take that in.”

The washed-up “comedian” continues, “And I know you don’t want to participate in something radical. I don’t either… but it is happening all around you. It’s happening around you. I live in Los Angeles. It’s happening at targeted places in Los Angeles.”

Griffin then urges people to identify community members who support President Donald Trump and his agenda.

“I think it’s time to talk to the neighbors in real life. It’s time to talk to your neighbors. Find out if they’re MAGA or not. Sorry, but we have to know who’s on our team and start to plan.”

Griffin goes on to praise how Minnesota ICE agitators are using encrypted apps, whistles, and small-group organization tactics, many of which they learned during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020.

“When I hear from my followers in Minnesota, they describe a very sophisticated channel of a system of things that they do to help one another,” Griffin says.

She continued, “And they use encrypted apps. And, like I said, everyone has whistles and honks their horn, but they organize in small groups. And they have told me that they learned this from the George Floyd incident, because George Floyd was murdered 20 blocks away from these other murders, roughly. And so they said they learned a lot from that experience.”

The apps she is speaking about were recently infiltrated and leaked by conservative journalist Cam Higby.

“If you’re silent, you are complicit,” Griffin declares at the end of the clip, adding, “Sorry, I know I’m being a judgy bitch.”

The clip was posted by Libs of TikTok and rapidly went viral on X, with nearly a half million views.

