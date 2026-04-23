This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

President Trump’s executive order to slash red tape and accelerate psychedelic therapies for America’s veterans is drawing praise from an unlikely source: Jon Stewart.

In a segment on his show, the longtime Trump critic paused his usual routine to acknowledge the move, calling it a genuine win for those who served.

The order, signed just days earlier in the Oval Office with Joe Rogan present, directs the FDA to fast-track reviews of promising treatments like ibogaine for PTSD, traumatic brain injury, depression, and addiction.

“Ladies and gentlemen… I want to give credit where credit is due. We don’t obviously often do this. The president did a solid,” Stewart said.

He continued: “Over the weekend, President Trump signed an executive order… fast-tracking the FDA process for novel psychedelic drug treatments for veterans suffering from all forms of PTSD and other psychiatric conditions, including addiction.”

Stewart even played footage from the signing ceremony, making fun of Trump’s distinctive pronunciation of “ibogaine” before catching himself. “I’m sorry. I’m falling into old habits. It’s good. You did a good thing. I’m nitpicking. I apologize,” he added.

“A lot of the people are going to get the help they need,” Stewart concluded.

This marks a rare moment of cross-aisle recognition for a Trump policy that puts veterans’ lives ahead of decades-old bureaucratic barriers dating back to the 1970 Controlled Substances Act.

Earlier this month, Trump signed the directive titled “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness” in the Oval Office on April 18, flanked by Rogan, RFK Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell.

Rogan, a longtime advocate for exploring these treatments after hearing from veterans and researchers, played a key role in bringing the issue to Trump’s attention.

Rogan revealed the conversation that sparked swift action. After texting the president details on ibogaine’s potential for PTSD and opioid addiction, Trump replied almost immediately: “Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let’s do it.”

At UFC 327 in Miami, Trump personally confirmed the move to Rogan. “It’s done. We’re gonna take care of this. This is a good thing. It’s a good thing for the soldiers, good thing for everybody,” Rogan recounted.

The order expedites FDA reviews, establishes safe-use protocols, opens Right to Try pathways, boosts data sharing with the VA, and funds expanded studies—all focused on substances showing strong early results for treatment-resistant conditions.

Trump framed the urgency clearly during the signing: “Since 9/11, we’ve lost over 21x more veteran lives to suicide than on the battlefield… and today, we’re bringing them new hope.” He added that the policy would “ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life. They’ve been through so much.”

Rogan echoed the significance at the event: “For 56 years we’ve lived under those terrible conditions. We’re free of that now. Thanks to all these people… and thanks to President Trump.”

Ibogaine, in particular, has drawn attention from veterans’ groups and researchers. Preliminary data, including from Stanford studies on special operations vets, points to dramatic reductions in PTSD symptoms and opioid dependency after treatment—results that have driven desperate Americans to seek care abroad when blocked at home.

Stewart’s segment highlighted exactly that point: veterans who have exhausted conventional options now have a faster path to potentially life-changing therapies.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Veterans continue to face sky-high suicide rates and addiction crises that standard treatments have failed to stem. By prioritizing evidence over ideology and results over inertia, the Trump administration is delivering where previous efforts stalled.

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