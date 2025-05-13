This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Fox News host Jesse Watters confronted Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) over his opposition to President Trump’s game-changing second-term tariff policies—policies that are already delivering results and shaking up the global trade order.

President Trump, in his second term, has doubled down on his America First trade strategy, wielding tariffs like a sledgehammer to crush trade deficits and bring manufacturing jobs roaring back to the country.

On April 5, 2025, Trump slapped a 10% tariff on ALL imports, followed by targeted reciprocal tariffs on April 9, 2025.

The President took to Truth Social to deliver a powerful message to the American people: stay strong, ignore the media hysteria, and embrace the opportunity to bring American manufacturing back home.

President Trump reminded Americans that the path to greatness isn’t paved with weakness or fear—but with courage and strategic strength.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!” Trump wrote.

In another post, Trump wrote, “We have massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the “Presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!”

But while Trump fights for American workers, a cabal of Democrats and RINO traitors tried to sabotage his tariffs with a Senate resolution to gut them entirely.

Senator Rand Paul (RINO-KY) had sponsored a resolution that would have terminated ALL of Trump’s tariffs, including those on America’s top adversary, China.

Two Republicans, Susan Collins (ME), and Lisa Murkowski (AK), joined Rand Paul and stabbed Trump in the back, siding with Democrats to undermine his trade agenda.

But Paul’s bill ended in a humiliating 49-49 deadlock, falling one vote short of passing, thanks to the absence of Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Had either shown up, Trump’s tariffs could have been gutted.

While Paul screamed economic doom, countries around the world caved:

United Kingdom : Eliminated tariffs on American ethanol, beef, and machinery — a $5 billion boost for U.S. exports.

Israel, Vietnam, Taiwan, Zimbabwe : All pledging zero tariffs on American goods.

China : Cracked under pressure. On May 12, 2025, Beijing removed retaliatory tariffs and slashed import duties from 34% to just 10%.

South Korea, Argentina, and even India: Also at the negotiating table.

According to Politico, the U.S. had collected approximately $46.9 billion in tariff revenue, marking a 46.9% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

During a segment Monday night, Watters didn’t hold back during his grilling of Paul, calling out the senator’s “Panican” tendencies and anti-tariff stance.

WATCH:

Jesse Watters:

Well, Senator, you were a panican. You were against the tariff. You were anti-tariff. Now, what do you have to say? Sen. Rand Paul:

Jesse, I’m a free market guy. I think international trade creates great wealth, and there’s all the facts in history of the last 100 years to prove it. But I’m also a friend of Donald Trump’s. I’m a supporter of Donald Trump’s. When he has successes with trade, I’ve said I will compliment him. If he succeeds in lowering tariffs and lessening the obstacles to trade, I’ll be right there. I think it’s unknown with China. We started out at 145%, then we went to 80%, now we’re at 30%, but that’s 30% more than we have on currently. So this will be a 30% rise in any goods that are coming from China, and somebody will pay that—it will be the consumer. If the consumer is happy to pay more when they go to Walmart or more when they go to Target in order to get fairness or to teach China a lesson, then so be it. But the proof is in the pudding. We’ll see what happens over the next six months to a year. Jesse Watters:

You think our defense industry should rely on the Chinese? You think we should rely on Chinese steel? You trust China? Sen. Rand Paul:

No, I think there are exceptions to trade and exceptions to free international trade. One of them would be defense industries. We obviously are not going to buy our intercontinental ballistic missiles from them. We’re not going to have enriched uranium coming from China. Our defense industry is completely independent and needs to be. Are there even some things that aren’t necessary for defense that I would say, “Well, you gotta make here”—the flag, for goodness’ sake. Jesse Watters:

Or pharmaceuticals. You don’t want pharmaceuticals coming from China. Sen. Rand Paul:

No, I don’t. But here’s the thing—there’s a real question. This is a serious question you ask conservatives: How do you want to bring a pharmaceutical industry to our country? Do you want to do it by reducing taxes or raising taxes? The president thinks if you raise taxes on imports, which Americans will pay, that it will encourage local industry. Another way of doing it is: China makes four different antibiotics. They’re generic. There’s not much profit in them. What we should do is lower the taxes to zero for 10 years for anybody who will compete with them in our country. It’s just a matter of perspective. I would rather lower taxes. Raising taxes or tariffs is not my cup of tea.

