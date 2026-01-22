This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

CNN commentator Scott Jennings delivered a blistering takedown of leftist attempts to control free speech during an explosive exchange, as discussions turned to the chaos unfolding in Minneapolis amid aggressive ICE enforcement operations.

The segment highlighted escalating tensions in Minnesota, where ICE agents have arrested over 1,500 individuals in recent weeks, including violent criminals, sparking widespread protests—including the recent storming of a church service by anti-ICE activists.

In the clip, radical leftist Cameron Kasky, known for his advocacy following the Parkland school shooting, interrupted Jennings’ use of the term “illegals” to describe undocumented immigrants targeted by ICE, decreeing “You don’t get to say the word illegals anymore.”

Jennings fired back without hesitation: “Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t say? I’ve never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want. They’re illegal aliens, and that’s what the law calls them!”

Kasky doubled down, declaring “Listen, you can’t say illegals anymore.”

Jennings then pressed: “How are you going to enforce your edict on me just out of curiosity?”

The exchange underscores the left’s ongoing push to redefine language around immigration, even as federal law enforcement ramps up deportations under the Trump administration.

The debate also touched on the recent anti-ICE protest that disrupted a service at Cities Church in Minneapolis, where activists accused a pastor of ties to immigration enforcement.

CNN host Don Lemon embedded with the protesters, defending their actions as “journalism” while downplaying the trauma inflicted on churchgoers, including families with children fleeing into sub-zero temperatures.

In another part of the CNN segment, Jennings directly referenced the incident: “Don Lemon and a gang of radical agitators burst into a church in Minneapolis and this lady is mad that I labeled them the ‘radical left!’”

He added context on the fear induced: “Last summer, a shooter showed up at a Catholic church in Minneapolis and shot a bunch of kids! Two died, I think 30 people were injured, 26 were kids, and so the terror in that church, I think, is probably warranted if for no other reason than we’ve seen radical violence at a church in the not-too-distant past.”

When challenged by a liberal panelist: “It isn’t necessary to say the radical left did this!”

Jennings retorted: “Is it not necessary to tell the truth?”

The panelist pushed: “How do you know? You know who was there? You went through the videos and looked at all the faces already?”

Jennings responded: “I watched the videos and I also looked at the list of people that they themselves published. It looks like the radical left to me!”

Further questioned: “You know all the people in Minnesota who are on the radical left!?”

Jennings concluded: “Don, who I think we all know here is the radical left!”

The panel took an even wilder turn when Kasky accused President Trump of ties to a global sex trafficking network linked to Jeffrey Epstein, prompting Jennings to demand accountability and forcing the host to intervene with a fact-check.

“I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about [Greenland]. I would love it if he were more transparent about the human s*x trafficking network that he was a part of. But you can’t win them all,” Kasky said.

The host summarized: “Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland. Scott, what do you think about that?”

Jennings refused to let it slide: “You going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global s*x trafficking ring or?”

The Justice Department’s probe into the church incident, coupled with the fatal shooting that ignited broader protests, signals a firm federal response to lawlessness. With over 2,500 arrests in Minneapolis alone in recent weeks, the crackdown is delivering results—protecting citizens and restoring order against those who prioritize chaos over safety.

As Jennings’ stand shows, attempts to silence plain truths about illegal immigration—or peddle wild conspiracies—won’t fly under an administration committed to enforcing the law. Freedom of speech remains a cornerstone, no matter how uncomfortable it makes the left.

