Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson made his first in-person appearance in court on Thursday.

Tyler Robinson appeared in civilian clothing, however, he was restrained.

Robinson, 22, was flanked by his three public defenders: Kathy Nester, Michael Burt, and Richard Novak.

Tyler Robinson smirked, whispered and laughed with one of his lawyers before Judge Graf began the proceedings.

The hot mic picked up some whispers but it was impossible to hear exactly what Robinson told his lawyer.

According to a lipreader, Robinson told his lawyer that he thinks about the shooting ‘daily’ and said he isn’t sleeping at night.

The New York Post reported:

“I think about the shooting daily,” Robinson, who’s been behind bars since his arrest days after the assassination, appears to tell his lawyer in an off-mic moment before the hearing began, according to an analysis by Lip Reader Limited. “Every morning… all the time,” he continues. He then appears to mention Kirk’s widow, Erika, who was left the couple’s two small children, in the unsettling exchange. “So, he had a wife…” the lipreader caught at one moment. During another part of the exchange, he appears to talk about himself, saying that he’s been “smoking a lot …. Not sleeping at night … it’s driving me mental.” “Unfortunately, it’s doing my head in. I’m not good for anything,” he adds, according to the analysis.

WATCH VIDEO OF TYLER ROBINSON WITH AUDIBLE WHISPERS:

Robinson was charged with:

– Count 1: Aggravated murder (capital offense)

– Count 2: Felony reckless discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury

– Count 3: Felony obstruction of justice for hiding the firearm

– Count 4: Felony obstruction of justice for discarding the clothing he wore during the shooting

– Count 5: Witness tampering for asking roommate to delete incriminating messages

– Count 6: Witness tampering for demanding trans roommate stay silent, and not speak to police

– Count 7: Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

