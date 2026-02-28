The Vigilant Fox

Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Those evil Iranians, shooting missiles at countries that attacked it without warning.

Don't they understand this is a RULES-based order, or something.

Not sure how it isn't more evident that WE are the bad guys here.

