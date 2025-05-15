This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lost it early this morning after a GOP congressman humiliated her by calling out her grandstanding tactics during a committee hearing.

While the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entered the early morning hours as part of its marathon mega bill markup, AOC attempted to disassemble the GOP’s plans to reform Medicaid by asking witnesses a series of leading questions. Of course, she wanted to play to the cameras at the same time.

When she did finally act like a professional, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) took notice and roasted her.

“Um, in terms of some of the exemptions, pregnancy is covered, correct?” AOC asked.

“May I interrupt? I’m glad you’re addressing us instead of addressing the camera,” Weber quipped.

WATCH:

AOC then repeated her question about pregnancy, and the witness answered that pregnancy was covered. AOC then tried to ask a gotcha question about abortion laws.

“Given the Dobbs decision and the fact that many women and the fact that many women in many states are forced to…” she began before Weber cut her off.

“Okay, what about miscarriage?” AOC asked.

“Reclaiming my time. I just want to make the point that we’d like for you to address the Republicans and let’s have a dialogue this way & not through a camera,” Weber said.

“But, but, I’m just asking about a miscarriage,” AOC whined.

“The gentlelady is out of order!” Weber shouted.

A short time later, AOC started grandstanding again after getting some backup from Rep. Yvette Clarke.

“There are 13.7 million Americans on the other side of that screen there. Hello, hello,” Ocasio-Cortez stated, waving to the camera. “I’m talking to you because I work for you. They deserve to see what is happening here because there are plenty of districts, including Republican ones, where 25 percent of your constituents are on Medicaid, 40 percent of your constituents are on Medicaid.”

“Will the gentlelady yield?” Weber asked.

Upon hearing this, AOC finally snapped completely.

AD: While normies flock to Ozempic, people in the alternative health space are turning to what some call “Natural Ozempic.”

What is “Natural Ozempic”? It’s a slang term that’s been attributed to berberine, a plant compound being studied for its potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

Like Ozempic (semaglutide), berberine has been researched for its ability to support healthy glucose metabolism.

Berberine may also support modest weight management, likely due to its effects on metabolism and insulin sensitivity—mechanisms that overlap with those targeted by GLP-1 drugs.

If you’re interested in trying berberine, there’s no better place to buy it than GlobalHealing.com. They use only the cleanest ingredients possible.

Click here to try Berberine today and see how it supports your wellness journey.

Use code VFOX for 10% off. Individual results may vary.

NOTE: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

DISCLOSURE: This ad contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission if you purchase through them, at no extra cost to you.

“I will not yield because it was a terribly disrespectful comment, and I will not yield to disrespectful men!” she whined.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share