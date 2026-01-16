This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In an authentic display of everyday heroism, a Florida man refused to back down when he spotted a known sex offender cruising down the highway with two young boys in tow—one of them reported missing. His relentless pursuit and urgent 911 call led deputies straight to the predator, rescuing the terrified children from what could have been a deadly fate.

Thanks to the guy’s swift action and the response from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a registered sexual predator now faces life behind bars, while the kids are safe.

The incident unfolded on December 31, 2025, along U.S. Highway 1 in Flagler County. A local man, whose identity remains undisclosed, noticed Darnell Hairston, 60, driving a white Ford F-150 with two juveniles inside. Recognizing Hairston as a convicted sex offender from the neighborhood, the caller immediately dialed 911 and began tailing the truck.

During the call, the dispatcher asked, “How do you know this person?”

The caller responded bluntly: “He’s our neighborhood child pedophile, and there’s two missing kids that’s run away from out there, and he’s got two teenage boys in the back of his truck.”

As the pursuit continued, the dispatcher advised, “You don’t have to follow him.”

But the determined resident shot back: “Oh no I’m following until I see a cop pull his ass over ’cause he’s got two kids in his car. If a cop don’t pull him over I’m going to pull him over and it ain’t going to be f***ing pretty.”

Deputies quickly located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Bodycam footage captures the chaos: Hairston attempted to flee on foot, stumbling into the roadway and grabbing at a deputy’s gun before being subdued. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old boy in the truck rammed a patrol car and sped off, only to crash upside down in nearby woods.

Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing from St. Johns County three days earlier. Separated from Hairston, the child immediately confided to deputies that he had been kidnapped and feared for his life.

Here is more of the body cam footage:

According to investigators, Hairston—already under scrutiny for a sexual assault case in St. Johns County—lured the 11-year-old to a wooded campsite in Flagler Estates. There, he allegedly choked the boy unconscious, threatened him with a knife and firearm, bound him with shoelaces and an extension cord, and gagged him with duct tape.

The child was held captive for days, forced to hide under a blanket on the truck’s floorboard during transport.

Court documents reveal Hairston was enraged after the boy warned others in a Snapchat group chat that Hairston was a sexual predator. “It appears they concocted a plan to lure the 11-year-old to this rural area and then kidnap him,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a press release. “What they were going to do after that, we don’t know.”

Search warrants on Hairston’s truck, home, and campsite uncovered duct tape, weapons, and surveillance equipment matching the victim’s account. The 11-year-old was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the 15-year-old—now facing charges including fleeing law enforcement and aggravated assault on an officer—was taken into custody by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Here’s a longer YouTube video covering the incident in detail from the Grizzly True Crime channel:

Hairston, initially arrested for resisting arrest and attempting to disarm an officer, now faces upgraded felonies: armed kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated child abuse, robbery with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. A judge denied him bond on January 4, citing the life-imprisonment potential of the charges.

“Clearly, thanks to ‘see something, say something’ and our deputies recognizing the victim was very afraid, we rescued a missing child who was in fear Hairston had planned to kill him,” Sheriff Staly said.

According to reports, the 15-year-old accomplice remains detained, with ongoing investigations into his role as a possible co-conspirator.

This is the kind of no-nonsense vigilance that keeps monsters at bay in a world too often softened by excuses for right wrong uns.

