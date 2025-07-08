This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A mentally unstable individual is sharing videos of herself on TikTok making complex dolls of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance just so she can then stab them with needles.

This clearly unhinged woman has managed to amass over 70,000 followers and says she does it for “stress relief.”

She appears to have also made knitted dolls of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis.

Imagine having this much time on your hands and choosing to do this with it.

Of course she looks like this and has a cat…

She clearly needs psychological help.

Why not use the time and talent for something worthwhile?

TDS is a real and serious form of mental illness and should be treated as such.

Recent studies have highlighted a significant rise in mental health issues among white liberal women in the United States, particularly among younger demographics.

A 2020 Pew Research Center survey found that 56.3% of white liberal women aged 18-29 reported being diagnosed with a mental health condition, compared to 28.4% of moderate and 27.3% of conservative women in the same age group.

This disparity is stark, suggesting that ideological factors, alongside social and cultural influences, may contribute to higher rates of diagnosed mental illness.

The trend extends beyond young adults, with liberal women aged 30-49 also reporting higher mental health issues at 40%, compared to 26% of conservative women in the same age bracket.

Social media use, which is more prevalent among liberal women, has been identified as a potential contributor, with 90% of teen girls using platforms daily by 2016, correlating with a tripling of emergency room admissions for self-harm among girls aged 10-14 between 2009 and 2015.

Additionally, the rise of LGBT identification among liberal women—38% of those aged 18-29 identify as such—may be relevant, as studies show higher mental health struggles in this group.

These factors, combined with political and social pressures like the #MeToo movement and perceptions of gender inequality, may exacerbate feelings of anxiety and depression.

