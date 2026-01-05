This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is rushing to block President Trump’s successful operation to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, labeling it “lawlessness” and a violation of congressional authority—despite Schumer himself and a string of Democrats and their media mouthpieces previously blasting Trump for failing to end the Maduro regime.

With Maduro now in custody and the U.S. overseeing a transition in Venezuela, Democrats have immediately cried foul, with Schumer appearing on ABC’s “This Week” to decry the move as unauthorized nation-building that will cost American lives and dollars.

Schumer declared, “The American people this morning are scratching their heads in wonderment and in fear of what the president has proposed,” adding, “We have learned through years when America tries to do regime change and nation building in this way, the American people pay the price in both blood and in dollars.”

Schumer further accused the Trump administration of bombing civilian sites and vowed to introduce a War Powers Act resolution, co-sponsored with Tim Kaine and Rand Paul, to halt further actions without congressional approval. “If it’s voted positively in both houses, then the president can’t do another thing in Venezuela without the OK of Congress,” Schumer stated.

Yet, this is the same Schumer who, in 2020, ridiculed Trump’s Venezuela policy for not going far enough. In a Senate floor speech, he declared, “The President brags about his Venezuela policy? Give us a break. He hasn’t brought an end to the Maduro regime.”

The contrast couldn’t be starker: back then, Democrats demanded action against the narco-terrorist indicted on drug trafficking charges; now, they defend the status quo to spite Trump.

Democrats and their media allies are suddenly Maduro apologists, despite the fact that during Trump’s first term and beyond, they relentlessly pushed for the dictator’s removal, tying Maduro’s survival to Trump’s alleged weakness.

Watch: Sen. Chris Murphy just last year urging action against Maduro, only to flip and call Trump’s operation to remove him corrupt and unrelated to U.S. security.

Murphy has been beating this drum since 2019. Now suddenly, he’s against it? Clown.

Watch: Sen. Chris Van Hollen echoed the call in 2024, declaring Maduro “absolutely lost the election, is not legitimate, and has to be removed from power.” His about-face now is laughable.

Watch: Rachel Maddow, in September 2024, lumped Maduro with dictators like Putin and Kim Jong Un, saying, “They want no one anywhere to think it is possible let alone desirable to throw a strong man out.” Now, with Trump succeeding where Biden failed, Maddow’s silence speaks volumes.

Leftists and Dems all over MSNBC and CNN repeatedly claimed Maduro’s hold on power proved Trump was “Putin’s puppet,” ignoring how Biden’s policies later empowered the regime.

Flash back to 2019: Bipartisan applause in Congress when Trump recognized Venezuela’s legitimate leader over Maduro. Democrats cheered then; now they whine.

The hypocrisy peaks in Democrats’ past smears portraying Trump as Maduro’s ideological twin, craving the same authoritarian control.

The talking point was relentlessly hammered: Trump supposedly wants to be like Maduro, depriving people of freedom. They insisted Trump praises leaders like Maduro for their iron-fisted rule. Where are they now?

“Fascism expert” Ruth Ben-Ghiat claimed in 2024 that Trump admires Maduro’s deprivation of freedoms. Her “expertise” crumbles now that Trump freed Venezuelans from that very tyranny.

Even Rep. Jamie Raskin joined in last year, demanding the world oppose Maduro’s “right-wing attack on democratic institutions.”

Predictably, Biden’s weakness invited this mess. In 2023, his admin eased sanctions on Venezuela for Maduro’s empty promise of fair elections—which he promptly stole in 2024, arresting opponents and clinging to power.

Then after it became clear what was happening, the Biden administration moved to pave the way for Maduro to be ousted.

This is all about blind opposition to Trump. Democrats would now rather prop up dictators than admit Trump’s policies are working. With Maduro gone, the U.S. secures its borders, cuts off narco-flows, and weakens globalist foes.

Their blatant hypocrisy exposes the Democrats’ terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome: they oppose anything Trump does, even if it aligns with their past demands, simply because it’s him doing it and they have no other direction to steer their sinking rat infested husk.

