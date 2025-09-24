This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Shortly after President Trump warned on Monday that using Tylenol during pregnancy may be linked to an increased risk of autism - and advised pregnant women to limit use - the triple-vaxxed, six-times-boosted wing of the Democratic Party took to social media for a performative stunt against the president, chugging Tylenol...

Whether it’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the woke mind virus, or “TikTok brain rot,” whatever has scrambled the brains of some on the far left has been on full display since Monday afternoon, after Trump said, “With Tylenol, don’t take it, don’t take it.” The president was referring to the FDA’s new warning to physicians that acetaminophen use during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder and ADHD in children.

‘Trust the science’ worshipers have lost their minds and are only chugging Tylenol to prove Trump wrong.

Prepare for the signs...

