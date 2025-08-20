This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The chairman of the DC Police Union has accused higher-ups within the police department of massive fraud by way of hiding the true extent of DC crime stats.

Gregg Pemberton asserts that senior officials were attending crime scenes and ordering officers “don’t write that one down,” and “don’t add that to the list,” or “put that down as a more minor offense.”

“They respond to the scenes of these violent crimes and, inevitably, you’ll have a captain, or a commander show up on the scene and advise them to take a report for a lesser offense,” Pemberton urged.

He added that “sometimes they’ll be a shooting or a stabbing, [they’ll] be directed to take an injured person to a hospital report – not even a crime at all.”

“Sometimes a robbery will be reported as a theft…burglary reported as unlawful entry…we’re VERY skeptical that these crime stats are accurate,” Pemberton emphasized.

It appears that Democrats running the city attempted to make the capital appear safe when in reality crime and violence was out of control.

The DOJ and US Attorney Pirro have officially launched a probe into the possible manipulation of DC crime data.

#ad: Ever taken a supplement and thought, “This does nothing”?

You’re not alone. Most popular brands are mass-produced with cheap fillers and barely absorbable ingredients.

Global Healing is different. They obsess over quality, using clean ingredients, advanced delivery systems, and no shortcuts.

Still skeptical? Take a quick tour of their pristine facility and see how much care goes into every single bottle.

Explore Global Healing’s full catalog and discover supplements that actually work.

Use coupon code VFOX for 10% off any product.

Shop at GlobalHealing.com

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed during a briefing that 465 arrests have been made since President Trump’s operation in DC began.

Leavitt noted that 52 criminals were arrested Monday, including an MS-13 gang member.

Charges included assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing, parole violation for robbery, murder, outstanding warrant for attempted murder, assault on federal law enforcement officer, and felony assault.

Leavitt also noted that a total of 48 homeless encampments have also been removed so far.

Attorney General Pam Bondi further announced Wednesday that the number of arrests this week has hit 550.

On Tuesday, large contingents of U.S. Secret Service agents hit the streets of DC after being deputized by Bondi.

The deputized agents are now allowed to enforce federal and local laws in DC.

Even more DC residents expressed support and love for President Trump’s deployment of federal agents and National Guard.

“I feel safer. I do. It doesn’t bother me at all,” one resident said, adding “I just feel that more police presence there are, I just feel like I’m more inclined to be downtown more often than I usually am.”

The streets of DC are much much quieter.

And crime is already substantially down.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share