In a stunning segment, CNN was forced to acknowledge that there has been a monumental drop in home prices and mortgage payments under the leadership of President Trump—delivering massive savings to hardworking Americans and exposing the failures of past policies that let costs skyrocket unchecked.

The breakthrough comes as the Trump White House targets the institutional investors and bureaucratic hurdles that have locked middle-class families out of homeownership for years.

The revelation hit hard in a recent CNN segment, where the network highlighted the stark before-and-after numbers on mortgage payments. The host laid out the facts: “A year ago your monthly payments were almost twenty seven hundred dollars for principal and interest. Now they around 2400.”

That drop translates to real money back in Americans’ pockets. The segment continued: “It is about two-hundred sixty dollar difference. But over the course of a year we talking about three thousand dollars less in interests… so thats huge right. That’s less money going to the bank. More for everything else in life.”

The CNN segment tied the improvements directly to Trump’s decisive actions: “Now all of this comes after The White House has really started to focus more on this issue of housing affordability right.”

The segment further noted that Trump has moved aggressively to tackle the crisis, announcing plans to ban large institutional investors from scooping up single-family homes that should go to everyday families. He’s also directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds, a move experts say is already driving rates lower.

These steps mark a sharp contrast to the policies of the previous administration, which flooded the market with demand while ignoring supply constraints and letting Wall Street firms dominate the housing sector.

Recent data backs up the impact. Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest in over three years, hitting 6.06% for the week ending January 15, according to Freddie Mac—a level not seen since September 2022. This comes amid a thawing housing market, with sales volumes starting to rebound after years of stagnation.

The numbers don’t lie. For a $500,000 home with 20% down, that monthly savings adds up fast—freeing up funds for families to invest in their futures rather than lining the pockets of big banks and hedge funds.

Trump’s approach exposes the hypocrisy of those who claimed high housing costs were inevitable under “expert” guidance. As the CNN clip put it, the experts are losing ground as real policies deliver tangible relief.

The White House also touted this week how mass deportations are bringing house prices down, stating “In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices declined year-over-year in December — and the three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all so-called “sanctuary cities.” Overall, home prices have dropped for the first time in more than two years as housing affordability shows signs of improvement under the Trump Administration.”

More reforms are on the horizon, including potential 50-year mortgages and portable options to make buying easier, paving the way for an America where opportunity isn’t reserved for elites.

