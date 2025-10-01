This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) attempt to blame President Trump and the GOP for the government shutdown went horribly wrong during an appearance on CNN this morning, following a surprisingly tough question.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Schumer Shutdown took effect at 12:01 am after two measures to avert the government shutdown failed in the Senate.

The measures needed 60 votes to pass. The GOP-backed measure failed to pass in a 55-45 vote – Rand Paul voted with the Democrats.

The Democrat Party and Paul decided to put the welfare of illegal aliens, surgeries for transgender minors, and more garbage ahead of keeping the government running. What a disgrace.

Schumer went on CNN to attempt to gaslight the audience, but he was apparently caught off guard when liberal host John Berman asked him a good and relevant question.

“Every Republican who has gone on TV the last 12 hours or so has called this the Schumer shutdown,” Berman began. “What do you say about that name?”

Upon hearing the question, Schumer was left utterly speechless for several seconds. Concerned, Berman then asked Schumer if he could hear him.

“I can’t hear,” Schumer finally replied.

“Senator Schumer, can you hear me?” Berman asked again.

This time, there was no response from Schumer.

“I don’t think Senator Schumer can hear me right now,” he concluded. “Maybe the federal shutdown included audio on Capitol Hill.”

LOL!

WATCH:

