This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

China has released the first footage of its “robot wolves” storming through simulated urban combat, armed with machine guns and upgraded for real battlefield carnage.

These aren’t cute Boston Dynamics knockoffs anymore – they’re pack-hunting death machines designed by an institute with deep People’s Liberation Army ties, and they’re getting deadlier by the day.

As noted in a viral post that has racked up over two million views, the footage shows the wolves operating in coordinated swarms during street battle drills.

The system comes from the Southwest Automation Institute. Developers call it “100% indigenously designed and 100% domestically produced.” A non-military version is even listed for civilian sale on JD.com for $73,500 – though how closely it matches the PLA-grade model remains unclear.

The Southwest Automation Institute’s own follow-up analysis even admits the counterintuitive reality of this new warfare: “on tomorrow’s battlefields, war robots may not be the ultimate killing machines—they could actually reduce casualties. They spare human troops the need to storm positions directly, pushing more engagements into ‘drone v.s. robot’ territory. And unlike two groups of soldiers grinding each other down in brutal close-quarters fighting, troops facing robots know the machines cannot be outfought. A handful of robots can clear and secure an entire street in minutes. The clash ends fast, and both sides bleed far less.”

But the post quickly adds the chilling caveat: “The real battlefield is far more complex than any training exercise. The ultimate test for these Machine Wolves will be whether they can reliably distinguish friendly troops from enemy forces—and, most critically, identify civilians who suddenly appear in the chaos.”

That’s the nightmare scenario the CCP is building toward: swarms of armed quadrupeds with a shared “collective brain” that can hunt, coordinate, and eliminate targets without a single Chinese soldier risking his neck.

This latest flex builds directly on developments we’ve previously tracked.

Last Summer we covered the Chinese military’s initial unveiling of robot murder wolves and drones that already appeared to trash Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics.

Then in February, we reported on humanoid robots getting literal “brains” as dual-use fears mounted.

We’ve seen Russian soldiers surrendering to gun-wielding robot humanoids.

And even nunchuck-wielding kung fu robots.

The pattern is unmistakable: authoritarian regimes are pouring resources into autonomous killing machines while Western leaders dither about “ethics” and “regulation.” China’s robot wolves aren’t science fiction – they’re the present, and they’re only accelerating.

Beijing is quietly assembling the mechanical enforcers of tomorrow’s surveillance-and-control state.

The free world has been warned. These robot wolves are not parade pieces anymore. They’re training for the day when the CCP decides to export its model of digital authoritarianism by force – and no amount of UN resolutions or corporate virtue-signaling will stop a machine that feels no fear, no fatigue, and no mercy.

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