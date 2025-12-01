This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Chevrolet’s new Christmas commercial “Memory Lane” has taken the internet by storm, racking up millions of views and an avalanche of praise for its simple, heartfelt storytelling that celebrates a traditional American family.

There are no lectures, no forced diversity, just a mom and dad driving their 1987 Suburban to a snowy cabin reunion with their grown kids and grandkids.

The three-minute spot shows the empty-nester couple retracing decades of family memories as “Merry Christmas Baby” plays, ending with the whole clan gathered around the tree in a tear-jerking return to the kind of ads that once defined the season before woke corporate activism poisoned the well.

In the ad, the mom’s hand rests on the dash as flashbacks roll of babies in car seats, teenagers bickering, college drop-offs, and now grandchildren piling in.

“This old Suburban’s been with us through it all… from the first kick of a baby’s foot against the seat to the last kick of a teenager out the door,” she reflects.

The final scene – the tailgate down, pie passed around, family silhouetted against the lit cabin – struck a chord with viewers, with one X respondent even stating “Forgot it was a car commercial sitting over here weeping lmao.”

Chevy has quite deliberately pivoted to authentic, emotional storytelling following years of corporate virtue-signaling disasters from other companies. GM’s VP of marketing has said that the spot was built from real customer stories to “honor the moms who hold it all together.”

The ad’s runaway success stands in brutal contrast to the graveyard of brands that went full woke and paid the price.

Jaguar’s disastrous ‘non-binary’ rebrand, complete with alphabet people and zero cars, tanked sales so hard the CEO abruptly “retired” weeks later.

Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney partnership still bleeds two years on, with sales down 30% on previous highs.

Even Google caught heat last Christmas for a holiday ad starring a nonbinary influencer that felt more like a lecture than celebration.

Nike and American Eagle also confirmed the Overton window shift with recent ads.

Chevy’s “Memory Lane” zero politics, 100% heart ad is the clearest proof yet that the pendulum has swung. As one viral reply put it: “This is what happens when you make ads for normal people instead of HR departments.”

With Christmas shopping season in full swing, Chevy dealers report Suburban inquiries spiking and the ad already closing in on 20 million views across platforms. In an era where corporate America spent half a decade alienating its core customers, Chevrolet just reminded everyone how powerful it is to simply make something beautiful again.

