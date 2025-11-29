This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

The Bidens once again traveled to Nantucket, a ritzy island off of Cape Cod for Thanksgiving.

The Biden family has spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket nearly every year since 1975.

For the last few years the Bidens have crashed at billionaire David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate.

The Bidens completely shut down Main Street of Nantucket on Wednesday to shop at ritzy stores. Wednesday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year when people are trying to get ready for Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Joe Biden was shuffling around Nantucket like a zombie before the Christmas tree lighting.

At one point he got really close to a child.

“That’s President Biden! Can you say hi?” the child’s mother said in a video posted by TikTok account Britsta13.

“Can I have a picture with you?” Biden asked.

WATCH:

While Joe was shuffling around sniffing children, Jill Biden was reportedly lingerie shopping.

“The former first lady, wearing shades and a purple coat and scarf, was spotted walking out of Ladybird Lingerie in Nantucket’s historic district during the Biden clan’s annual Thanksgiving pilgrimage to the Massachusetts island,” The New York Post reported.

Later Friday, Dr. Jill, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and family participated in the Christmas tree lighting.

